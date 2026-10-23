⚠️ A Morris County drama teacher is sentenced to seven years for sexually assaulting a teen student.

➡️ Last fall, William J. Arnold pleaded guilty to sexual assault by a supervisor.

🔴 Police said the encounters began when the student was 15 .

A Morris County high school drama teacher gets seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen student, multiple times.

William J. Arnold, of Wayne, initially faced charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault at the time of his arrest last fall.

A month later in November 2025, he pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault by a supervisor of a teen victim older than 16.

Arnold, now 54, was the director of theater and vocal music at Pequannock Township High School, from which he was terminated effective last December.

On Thursday, his sentence was handed down by Morris County Superior Court Judge Robert Hanna.

Arnold has already been in jail for more than a year, which typically counts toward an aggregate sentence.

Morris County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Morris County, NJ (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Sexual encounters began when victim was 15, police say

Arnold, a married father, started the sexual relationship with the victim when she was a 15-year-old student of his in January 2024.

In speaking with her guidance counselor and police, the teen said that sexual activity happened in an empty classroom at the high school at least once.

Evidence included recording, text messages

Once the victim turned 16, she and her teacher often met at a park by her house and had sex in Arnold’s vehicle, police said.

The encounters continued for a year and eight months, ending in August 2025, a month before Arnold’s arrest.

Text messages between the teen and Arnold and a recorded conversation between them were shared with police.



Read More: Freehold high school teacher remains jailed in student sex case

Justin McGhee is serving a sentence for student sex assault (Department of Corrections, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Justin McGhee is serving a sentence for student sex assault (Department of Corrections, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Middletown basketball coach also sentenced to prison

The same month that Arnold pleaded guilty, a different teacher in Monmouth County accepted a similar plea deal.

Justin McGhee, of Ocean Township, was the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Middletown High School North for eight years, until his arrest in January 2025.

McGhee, also a married father, had been spotted with the teen in a car after midnight, according to an affidavit filed in his case.

He later told police that they had engaged in sexual encounters in his home's basement.

In November 2025, he pleaded guilty to sexual assault by a supervisor of a victim older than 16.

On Feb. 20, McGhee was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

He also was required to give up his teaching certificates, must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, and will be subject to parole supervision for life.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt