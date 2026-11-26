➡️ Route 15 north partially reopened with two lanes around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to NJDOT.

❗ The Weldon Road Bridge remains closed as crews stabilize two more sinkholes, with detours in place.

❓ Two Morris County lawmakers are pushing for a statewide program to find and stabilize abandoned mines.

JEFFERSON — Route 15 north is now partially reopened for Thanksgiving travel after a trio of sinkholes formed next to the Weldon Road Bridge, according to officials.

Two lanes opened around 7 p.m. Wednesday with construction barriers, according to the state Department of Transportation.

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Contractors worked "around the clock" to fix the highway since the first sinkhole opened next to the Weldon Road Bridge on Friday, NJDOT Commissioner Priya Jain said. They filled the sinkhole with concrete and large stone, called riprap.

Riprap fills the first sinkhole on Route 15 north. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) Riprap fills the first sinkhole on Route 15 north. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook)

The Weldon Road Bridge remains closed as crews work to stabilize another two nearby sinkholes that are farther away from Route 15 north. Detours remain in place for the bridge until further notice.

More than 1.8 million New Jersey travelers are projected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving week, according to AAA.

While many have already arrived at their destinations, the two northbound lanes on Route 15 will make for a much smoother return trip through Morris County. Friday and Saturday are expected to be among the busiest travel days.

The first sinkhole in Jefferson on Nov. 20, 2026. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) The first sinkhole in Jefferson on Nov. 20, 2026. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook)

Officials again point to abandoned mines under the road

Officials believe abandoned mines in the area caused the sinkholes. It's a familiar story; on Dec. 26, 2024, a large sinkhole opened on Route 80 in Wharton, impacting holiday travel. Two more sinkholes formed in the following weeks, and the highway didn't fully reopen until June 2025.

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris, thanked the crews and officials who led the repairs.

(Dave Cascone, Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) New sinkholes Route 15 in New Jersey

“The Department clearly took the lessons learned from the Route 80 sinkhole crisis nearly two years ago and put them into practice," Dunn said. She gave special thanks to the motorist who first spotted and reported a water leak that led to the sinkhole's discovery.

However, Dunn and state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, are still pushing for proactive measures. They've advocated for a statewide Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program that would identify more abandoned mines and stabilize them before more sinkholes form.

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