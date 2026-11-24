❓ State officials say a tractor-trailer leaked the purple substance that streaked I-78 and I-287.

⚠️ Officials identified it as Span 40, a compound common in food and cosmetics.

🚗 There are no plans to clean the highways, and drivers with purple on their cars should wash them.

POHATCONG — State officials say they've solved the mystery of the purple stain on miles of highway: a tractor-trailer leaked a non-toxic chemical compound as it traveled from Pennsylvania through New Jersey to New York.

The purple streak was identified as sorbitan monopalmitate, according to New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesperson Steve Schapiro. Also known as Span 40, it's a chemical compound common in food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

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A tractor-trailer owned by XPO Logistics leaked the substance, which also appeared on highways in Orange and Rockland counties in New York, according to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation spokesperson Dana Ferine. She said it was not hazardous and not a threat to the environment.

There are no plans to clean the highways; Somerset County hazmat teams tested the purple streak and found it was not a safety concern for the public or the environment, Schapiro said. He said vehicle owners who got purple on them should consider washing their vehicles.

A purple stain on I-287 North (Listener submitted) A purple stain on I-287 North (Listener submitted)

Social media filled with theories, Prince jokes and Grimace memes

Reports of the streak on I-78 and I-287 northbound first came through on Saturday, Schapiro said. He said it's not clear where the stains begin, but in New Jersey, they first appear on I-78 east in Pohatcong after coming from somewhere in Pennsylvania beyond the toll bridge.

Social media was hit with truckloads of speculative posts. There were just as many jokes about Prince's Purple Rain, McDonald's mascot Grimace, and Barney the Dinosaur.

Some Reddit users tried to track the tractor-trailer's path. One post reported a large purple stain in the parking lot of the Pompton Plains Goodwill on Route 23.

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