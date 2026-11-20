⚫NJ AG Jennifer Davenport plans to ask a judge to enforce an existing court order.

⚫ICE reportedly signed a $31 M contract to convert the Roxbury warehouse on Nov. 5.

⚫DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Congress the project was still in the bidding process

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport plans to ask a federal judge to enforce a court order prohibiting ICE from doing work to turn the Roxbury warehouse into a detention facility until an environmental review is completed.

In a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Jamel Semper, Davenport said ICE confirmed it signed a $31 million contract on Nov. 5 to convert the facility, despite the environmental review not being complete.

The contract states that work will begin “immediately” once it is signed, according to Davenport.

ALSO READ: Firefighters find pipe bomb burning under Route 287 overpass

DHS secretary gives a different account of Roxbury plans

But Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin cast doubt on the project's status during a congressional hearing Wednesday.

When Rep. Analilia Mejia, D-N.J., asked Mullin about plans for the Roxbury facility, he said the project was still in the bidding process.

"We're still putting it out for bid. Once we get the bid complete, we'll let you have a timeframe," Mullin said. "Right now, we're still looking out and trying to figure out what the best approach forward is."

Mullin also chided Mejia for referring to the facility as a "detention camp."

"Ma'am, don't call it a detention camp. Those are ridiculous words that you're using," Mullin said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom