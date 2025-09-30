🚨 Pequannock High teacher accused of raping teen student

🚨 Alleged assaults happened last year, while the high school student was 15 and 16

🚨 Accused teacher had just co-directed a fundraising musical days before arrest

A high school theater and music teacher in Morris County has been accused of raping a teen student multiple times.

William Arnold, of Wayne, is facing charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

The 53-year-old Arnold is the director of theater and vocal music at Pequannock Township High School. He has been suspended by the school district, police said.

Pequannock NJ high school theater teacher accused of student sex assault Pequannock NJ high school theater teacher accused of student sex assault (Google Maps) loading...

NJ theater teacher accused of sexually assaulting teen student in 2024

An investigation was launched this month bt Pequannock Police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office based on accusations of “inappropriate behavior” by Arnold.

Investigators said Arnold sexually assaulted the victim, a student of his who was 15 and 16 at the time, multiple times last year, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Arnold was charged on Monday with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree counts of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and official misconduct.

Read More: Monmouth County teacher admits to assaulting high school students

Pequannock NJ high school theater teacher accused of student sex assault (2) Pequannock NJ high school theater teacher accused of student sex assault (Google Maps) loading...

Arnold managed to do final fundraising musicals before arrest

Arnold had just co-directed a musical over the weekend, an adaptation of “The Wedding Singer,” and was in the fundraising production with several adults and high school alumni, as seen on his Facebook page.

Arnold is married with three children, according to his social media accounts.

Pequannock Township High School enrolls 671 students.

School administrators said the district was coordinating with the police investigation and that the teacher was immediately placed on “administrative leave.”

“Please be assured that we are taking every step possible to protect your children, our staff, and our school community. If needed, our guidance counselors are available to all our students and families,” Pequannock Schools Superintendent Michael Portas said in a letter to the school community.

No other details were shared by the school on Tuesday, including just how long Arnold has been teaching in the district.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it was not known if Arnold had hired a defense attorney.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested in 2024 and this year for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom