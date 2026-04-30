☑️Police seized multiple guns, including an illegal rifle

☑️Audio recordings reveal chilling threats on bullets marked with names of targets

☑️Suspect is the husband of the school superintendent

GALLOWAY — A stash of guns and bullets marked with targets’ names have landed the husband of a New Jersey school superintendent in serious trouble, authorities said.

Police went to the home of Lucas McCooley in Galloway on April 12 on the matter of a temporary restraining order issued against him.

Police said "numerous" firearms were removed from the home, including a black Palmetto semi-automatic rifle. An examination of the firearm determined it to be an illegal assault firearm under New Jersey law because of several features, including a detachable magazine and a pistol grip.

The victim in the case provided police with audio recordings of McCooley making violent threats against individuals whose names were redacted in the affidavit. McCooley also said he had bullets with their names on them.

"If I see (redacted) here again, I will f***ing kill him" and "I will literally, literally go to his house and shoot him," McCooley says in the recordings.

McCooley is charged with knowingly possessing an assault firearm without being licensed, contempt of a court order and harassment.

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Threatening bullets

An HK-VP9 handgun had 10 rounds in the magazine. Police said two of the rounds were inscribed with the names of two close friends of the victim. The names were redacted in the affidavit.

Jersey Shore Online, which was first to report about McCooley's arrest, reported the names on the bullets referenced a school principal and a school board member.

Melissa McCooley is Pineland Regional School superintendent but has been on administrative leave since the BOE's March 23 meeting, according to Jersey Shore Online. The board says she is on leave "to allow a proper review process to occur while ensuring stability and the continued operations of the district" and for disciplinary reasons.

The school district is located in Ocean County.

If you feel you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), online at TheHotline.org, or the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-572-SAFE (7233).

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