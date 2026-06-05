⚠️ Two Bronx men are charged after police interrupted a theft at Bergen Town Center.

➡️ Investigators said a suitcase contained 61 stolen items worth nearly $2,200.

🔴 The arrest comes days before World Cup matches begin at MetLife Stadium.

PARAMUS — Police said they stopped two Bronx men mid-robbery as they stole soccer gear from a New Jersey shopping center.

The thieves nearly made off with 23 pairs of Nike socks, 19 soccer jerseys, 15 pairs of sneakers, and a luggage suitcase, according to Paramas police Chief Robert Guidetti. It comes just more than a week before the first World Cup game at MetLife Stadium.

Claudio Reinoso, 36, and Jose Ynfante-Holguin, 46, are charged with second-degree organized retail theft and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Get our free mobile app

On Thursday, police stopped the two men in the Bergen Town Center parking lot. They were leaving Marshalls with a pink suitcase. Inside the suitcase, investigators found 61 pieces of stolen merchandise, worth nearly $2,200.

Reinoso and Ynfante-Holguin are being held at Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

Jose Ynfante-Holguin, at right, and Claudio Reinoso are charged with organized retail theft. (Paramus Police Department) Jose Ynfante-Holguin, at right, and Claudio Reinoso are charged with organized retail theft. (Paramus Police Department) loading...

Paramus police continue focus on organized retail theft

In recent months, Chief Guidetti has made a point of putting the spotlight on organized retail theft and on accused shoplifters in Paramus.

In March, a man and a woman were charged with stealing $17,000 in merchandise from Westfield Garden State Plaza. A few weeks later, four women were charged with stealing luxury clothes from the same mall. And in early April, two women were accused of stealing dozens of salmon and steak cuts from the Paramus Lidl.

These days, half of all shoplifting and supply chain thefts are tied to sophisticated criminal groups, according to a 2025 study from the National Retail Federation. That's fueled an increase in threats and violence during shoplifting incidents.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press