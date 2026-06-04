⚽ New Jersey is at the center of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosting eight matches at MetLife Stadium, including the championship match on July 19.

🎉 Fan zones, watch parties, food festivals, concerts, celebrity appearances, and cultural celebrations are happening across the state from June through July.

🌎 From Newark and Atlantic City to Princeton and Basking Ridge, communities are turning World Cup fever into a statewide party for soccer fans.

2026 FIFA World Cup fever has arrived in New Jersey.

New Jersey's World Cup celebration stretches far beyond MetLife Stadium

The Garden State is hosting eight matches starting June 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium for the games), including the FIFA World Cup Final on July 19.

Throughout the month-long celebration, there will be fan zones, street festivals, and watch parties.

These are just a few of the many celebrations happening in and around the area.

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Hudson County

Take part in Flag Cities Festival events, presented by Goya, as well as HC Welcome World in Bayonne.

These exciting events will feature food trucks, beer gardens, live music, interactive soccer activities, and vibrant vendor villages for fans of all ages.

In partnership with The Meadowlands, Hudson County will host a series of events across multiple locations.

Friday, June 12 – Columbus Drive, Jersey City 5 PM – 12 AM

Sunday, June 14 – Overpeck Park, Leonia 11 AM – 7 PM

Sunday, June 21 – Laurel Hill Park, Secaucus 11 AM – 5 PM

Wednesday, June 24 - Mulberry Commons, Newark 4 PM – 9 PM

Friday, June 26 – Downtown East Rutherford

Sunday, June 28 – Stephen R. Gregg Park, Bayonne

Friday, July 3 – Hinchliffe Stadium, Paterson

For tickets to any of these events, visit here.

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Harrison

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub will be located at Sports Illustrated Stadium. This official NJ fan experience features a 60-foot screen for live match viewings, concerts (SI Stadium Concert Series), and interactive activations on select dates from June 13 to July 15 ($10 for adults, free for kids 12 and under).

World Cup watch parties, fan festivals and soccer events across NJ

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Bridgewater

Bridgewater Commons transforms its Center Court into a fan destination with “Goal Zone at the Commons,” a free interactive soccer experience on June 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The experience will feature appearances by the New York Cosmos players, goal kick challenges, live match broadcasts, and a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

The featured attraction will be two premium soccer simulators featuring realistic gameplay, precise analytics, and stunning HD visuals for interactive entertainment for athletes and families. Guests at any skill level can participate in penalty kicks, target practice, and passing mode to improve their soccer prowess at no charge.

The challenges are up to all ages. Participants are automatically entered to win prizes, including a $1,000 shopping spree.

For the less athletically inclined, a DJ playing international tunes will be on hand, with a large screen present that will broadcast live games. Enjoy interactive photo ops. Fogo de Chao will offer tastings of international cuisines. Guests are encouraged to represent their favorite team.

For more information, visit here.

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Berkeley Heights

There will be a month-long celebration starting June 13 with a World Cup Village at Veterans Memorial Park

Princeton

The Global Food Festival and Watch Parties will take place on June 20, June 28, and July 14 in downtown Princeton.

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Hillsborough

Watch parties and a cultural festival will take place on June 27 at Iron Peaks Sports and Events.

There will be plenty of screens to watch the Panama vs England, Croatia vs Ghana, Colombia vs Portugal, DR Congo vs Uzbekistan, Algeria vs Austria, and Jordan vs Argentina games. Plus, interactive kids and family activations, games, giveaways, food trucks, soccer skills challenges, and late access to the Summit Sports Bar.

Middletown

Watch parties for Team USA will be held at the Middletown Arts Center and a Final Festival at Middletown Sports Complex on July 19.

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Atlantic City

There will be a Beach Fest/Latin Fest with watch parties on July 18 and July 19.

Newark, Carteret and American Dream lead major World Cup festivities

Newark

Since Newark is designated as an official FIFA Flag City, the 2026 summer season will also showcase World Cup fan fest events in the downtown Arts and Education District, and at locations throughout the city.

The Newark International Food Festival will be held on July 18 at Riverfront Park, which showcases Newark’s hip-hop legacy with live performances, DJs and dance. On July 19 will be FIFAfrique, a festival celebrating African culture through music, food and performances at Mulberry Commons.

These events are meant to connect local communities to the global energy of the World Cup while reinforcing Newark’s cultural prominence.

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Carteret

Carteret World Cup Festival June 11 to July 19

It is one of 34 official statewide events funded by New Jersey to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring live match broadcasts, food, entertainment, and cultural events. Check out the 34 official statewide events here.

Toms River and Woodbridge

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in both towns will host FIFA World Cup parties. When you wear your soccer gear like jerseys, hats, and T-shirts, and spend at least $15, you’ll get a scratch ticket redeemable for prizes like free guacamole, queso, or a taco, plus bonus points loaded onto your Circle of Friends rewards app, swag from top spirit brands like Don Julio, concert tickets, and more.

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East Rutherford

World Cup Fan Fest at American Dream is a 39-day celebration at American Dream from June 11 to July 19, featuring viewing parties, original programming, celebrity appearances, brand activations, concerts, water park parties, and more.

All 250 of American Dream’s retailers, along with their 65 dining venues and more than 30 attractions, will participate. The 11 full-service restaurants will have curated menus and host gameday hospitality experiences for fans.

Millburn-Short Hills

Explore Millburn-Short Hills World Cup Celebration from June 11 to July 19 is a multi-week initiative designed to transform the district into a destination for soccer fans, families, and shoppers.

Celebrate through interactive events, themed dining, and coordinated retail promotions. The online World Cup retail and restaurant guide is a curated digital resource highlighting the best spots in town to watch the games.

World Cup Skills Day is June 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This high-energy, youth-focused soccer activation is designed to inspire the next generation of players. Families are invited to Taylor Park for hands-on skills-building activities and fitness in a fun, inclusive introduction to the global game.

There will also be a World Cup Mailbox Raffle where shoppers can enter their receipts from local businesses into a special raffle for a chance to win gift cards.

Finally, it’s the World Cup Final Viewing Party on July 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The community will gather to watch the final match on a massive LED screen at Taylor Park, with live music and local food vendors on hand.

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Basking Ridge

The Battle of Basking Ridge Soccer Village and Viewing Party

The soccer village and cultural street festival gets underway on June 13 with the South Finley Street Fair from 3 pm to 6 pm and a Game Watch from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

There will be international food vendors, a DJ, cultural performances, soccer skill challenges and demos, a regional youth soccer tournament, and family activities.

Meet soccer legend Christie Rampone, a NJ native, and World Cup champion and Olympian.

During the Brazil vs. Morocco game at night, a community watch party will be open to everyone on the Oak Street lawn.

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Philadelphia

Just a short drive away in Philadelphia, the “City of Brotherly Love” is hosting 2026 soccer fan cruises aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia.

Fans Owned Travel, in partnership with Philly PR Girl, alongside City Cruises Philadelphia, will host a series of fan cruises, designed to be social, high-energy experiences that bring together fans. Each cruise will feature live DJ entertainment, a lively crowd, and indoor and outdoor decks offering beautiful skyline views of Philly.

Chef-prepared food, and unlimited mimosas are on board the brunch cruise, and unlimited local brews on the dinner cruise.

Cruise dates are June 13, 18, 21, and July 2. For more information, visit www.fans-ownedtravel.com.

FIFA World Cup Games being played at MetLife Stadium

• June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 PM)

• June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 PM)

• June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 PM)

• June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 PM)

• June 27: Panama vs. England (5 PM)

• June 30: Round of 32 (5 PM)

• July 5: Round of 16 (4 PM)

• July 19: FIFA World Cup Final (3 PM)

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