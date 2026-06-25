🔥Four tractor-trailers collided near Exit 12 in Carteret early Thursday morning

🔥The trucks became fully engulfed in flames

🔥 One truck driver died in the fire, New Jersey 101.5 has learned

CARTERET — A chain reaction collision between four tractor-trailers on the New Jersey Turnpike sparked a fatal fire and closed the inner roadway for hours.

The crash near Exit 12 in Carteret around 3:45 a.m. stopped traffic headed north in the car lanes as the trucks became fully engulfed in flames. One of the trucks was carrying lumber and another was carrying convenience store supplies, including cans of hair spray that were sporadically igniting. Another was carrying candy.

Firefighters are having difficulty getting water to the fire as hoses cannot be easily run across the highway and there are no hydrants available. The fire was still burning in one of the trucks as of 8 a.m.

New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the driver of the last truck that crashed passed away.

ALSO READ: Prosecutor seeks more victims in Ocean County sex case

Drivers trapped by closure

Traffic in the inner lanes was at a complete standstill as fire equipment filled the lanes. The left lane and shoulder were reopened to traffic after 7 a.m.

All traffic was pushed to the inner lanes for road work in the outer lanes before the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom