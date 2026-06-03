🐂 Ricardo the Bull, who became a viral sensation after wandering onto tracks near Newark Penn Station, is now the face of NJ Transit’s new courtesy campaign.

🚆 The “Ricardo Says” campaign uses the famous bull to encourage riders to be more considerate, improve safety, and reduce delays.

❤️ After being rescued from the tracks and recovering from a serious infection, Ricardo now lives at a North Jersey animal sanctuary.

A runaway bull that went viral in December 2023 when it wandered onto the NJ Transit train tracks near Newark Penn Station is now the star of the rail agency’s new customer courtesy campaign.

Viral Newark Penn Station bull becomes NJ Transit spokesperson

The campaign, entitled “Ricardo Says,” features Jersey icon Ricardo the Bull, designed to enhance the customer experience.

Every day, hundreds of thousands of customers rely on NJ Transit’s trains, buses, light rail lines, and Access Link service to get to and from work, school, appointments, and events.

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Ricardo the Bull is part of NJ Transit's new "Ricardo Says" courtesy campaign (NJ Transit) Ricardo the Bull is part of NJ Transit's new "Ricardo Says" courtesy campaign (NJ Transit) loading...

“Ricardo Says” uses fun, whimsical drawings of the bull to highlight ways that all customers can be aware of their surroundings and help their fellow commuters while riding the transit system.

“Ricardo’s story reminded all of us that even during the busiest commute, a little patience and consideration can go a long way,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri.

Through the campaign, Kolluri said NJ Transit is encouraging customers to help create a more courteous, comfortable ride for everyone, “with a little New Jersey personality and humor along the way.”

Ricardo the Bull is part of NJ Transit's new "Ricardo Says" courtesy campaign (Mike Stura, Skylands Animal Sanctuary) Ricardo the Bull is part of NJ Transit's new "Ricardo Says" courtesy campaign (Mike Stura, Skylands Animal Sanctuary) loading...

NJ Transit launches 'Ricardo Says' courtesy campaign

Ricardo the bull says things like:

“Let riders off before boarding.”

“Keep the aisles clear—no bull.”

“Headphones in. Volume down.”

“Move to the center—there’s more room than you think.”

“Offer your seat when someone needs it.”

"Take it with you. Please throw away your trash upon exiting."

These simple actions will hopefully help improve passenger flow, reduce delays, enhance safety and security, and create a better experience for everyone, NJ Transit said.

Ricardo the Bull was rescued from NJT tracks in December 2023 (NJ Transit) Ricardo the Bull was rescued from NJT tracks in December 2023 (NJ Transit) loading...

The day Ricardo the bull shut down part of a NJ commute

In December 2023, a Texas longhorn steer wandered onto the tracks near Newark Penn Station during the morning rush hour commute, briefly disrupting rail service on NJ Transit and Amtrak, all while capturing national attention.

Police tried to capture the bull who was seen on video on the Northeast Corridor tracks at Newark Penn, and photographed standing under the platform of the station.

He was soon cornered in a parking lot, tranquilized by Newark police and taken away in an animal-carrying trailer.

Ricardo the Bull recovered from a leg infection soon after his harrowing NJT track rescue (Mike Stura, Skylands Animal Sanctuary) Ricardo the Bull recovered from a leg infection soon after his harrowing NJT track rescue (Mike Stura, Skylands Animal Sanctuary) loading...

Rescue story gave Ricardo a second chance

Mike Stura, the owner and founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, got wind of what was happening. All he wanted to do was save the bull, plead for his life so it wouldn’t be shot or sent back to a slaughterhouse, or wherever he came from.

One policeman named Ricardo, was the one who helped Stura do that, hence why the bull was named Ricardo.

Soon after the rescue, Ricardo suffered from a serious leg infection, but recovered. He’s been living his best life at Skylands with Stura and tons of other rescued animals.

Ricardo is a reminder that staying calm, patient, and looking out for one another wins the day, according to NJ Transit.

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