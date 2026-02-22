❄️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency for all 21 New Jersey counties as a potentially historic snowstorm with blizzard conditions bears down on the state.

🚆 NJ Transit will end all rail service by 9 p.m. tonight

⚠️ Officials warn this could be the most significant winter storm in 30 years, urging residents to monitor alerts and stay off the roads.

As New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has issued a state of emergency for all 21 counties due to an impactful, potentially historic snowstorm with blizzard conditions, NJ Transit is also taking precautions for the safety of its customers and employees.

NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill's winter storm update in Woodbridge on Feb. 22 (Screenshot via YouTube)

NJ Transit service suspension amid New Jersey state of emergency

NJ Transit has announced it will suspend all rail service by 9 p.m. tonight, based on the latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service. The agency said it's making the move "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of customers and employees."

The agency announced earlier today that all bus, light rail, and Access Link services will stop running starting at 6 p.m.

Services will remain suspended until conditions safely allow for the gradual resumption of service, NJ Transit said in a released statement.

“NJ Transit will be assessing the impacts of the storm throughout the overnight on Sunday into Monday to determine when it is safe to resume service,” the statement reads.

Officials warn of potentially historic New Jersey blizzard

During Sherrill’s winter storm update in Woodbridge this afternoon, NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri thanked the 15,000 employees at NJ Transit and the NJ Turnpike Authority for being as prepared as possible for this storm.

“At Transit, we’ve always said, our job, we don’t believe is to run a system til it is unsafe, we run a system til we get our folks to the final destination that they want to get to. That is our focus,” Kolluri said.

NJ President and CEO Kris Kolluri speaks during Gov. Mikie Sherrill's winter storm update in Woodbridge on Feb. 22 (Screenshot via YouTube)

Kolluri originally announced that NJ Transit was going to run its trains for as long as it could, but due to weather conditions, the call was made to suspend rail service by 9 p.m.

The following trains will be the final trains of the night:

Northeast Corridor

East:

7860, Depart Trenton 7:16 p.m., Arrive PSNY 8:50 p.m.

West:

7865, Depart PSNY 6:10 p.m., Arrive Trenton 7:45 p.m.

North Jersey Coast Line

East:

7256, Depart Long Branch 6:25 p.m., Arrive PSNY 8:09 p.m.

4760, Depart Bay Head 6:42 p.m., Arrive Long Branch 7:21 p.m.

West:

7265, Depart PSNY 5:50 p.m., Arrive Long Branch 7:39 p.m.

4765, Depart Long Branch 7:44 p.m., Arrive Bay Head 8:29 p.m.

Raritan Valley Line

East:

5532, Depart Raritan 7:14 p.m., Arrive Newark Penn 8:15 p.m.

West:

5537, Depart Newark Penn 8:38 p.m., Arrive Raritan 9:42 p.m.

Atlantic City Rail Line

To Philadelphia:

4682, Depart Atlantic City 5:21 p.m., Arrive Philadelphia 7:01 p.m.

To Atlantic City:

4687, Depart Philadelphia 7:50 p.m., Arrive Atlantic City 9:25 p.m.

Morris & Essex (Morristown Line)

East:

6938, Depart Dover 8:39 p.m., Arrive PSNY 10:13 p.m.

West:

6939, Depart PSNY 8:51 p.m., Arrive Dover 10:34 p.m.

Montclair-Boonton Line

East:

536, Depart Bay St. 8:31 p.m., Arrive Hoboken 9:04 p.m.

West:

539, Depart Hoboken 8:56 p.m., Arrive Bay St. 9:28 p.m.

Gladstone Branch

East:

738, Depart Gladstone 8:26 p.m., Arrive Summit 9:12 p.m.

West:

737, Depart Summit 8:48 p.m., Arrive Gladstone 9:44 p.m.

Main Line

East:

1730, Depart Suffern 8:09 p.m., Arrive Hoboken 9:19 p.m.

West:

1733, Depart Hoboken 8:24 p.m., Arrive Suffern 9:37 p.m.

Bergen County Line:

East:

1880, Depart Waldwick 8:34 p.m., Arrive Hoboken 9:28 p.m.

West:

1883, Depart Hoboken 8:16 p.m., Arrive Waldwick 9:07 p.m.

Port Jervis Line

East:

82, Depart Port Jervis 8:42 pm., Arrive Hoboken 11:19 p.m.

West:

79, Depart Hoboken 6:13 p.m., Arrive Port Jervis 8:27 p.m.

Pascack Valley Line

East:

2126, Depart Spring Valley 8:09 p.m., Arrive Hoboken 9:27 p.m.

West:

2125, Depart Hoboken 7:29 p.m., Arrive Spring Valley 8:29 p.m.

“We’re grateful to the governor’s leadership and equally important, we want to make sure our residents pay attention to this particular event because it’s nothing like we have seen in 30 years,” Kolluri said.

How to get NJ Transit service alerts and storm updates

Customers should continue to monitor service alerts here or on the mobile app for the latest service updates.

Updates will be provided on Monday's service as NJ Transit assesses storm impacts across the state.

