The leadership of the union representing NJ Transit engineers were overpaid by more than originally thought.

According to a letter in October signed by Deputy General Manager Patrick McGreal, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen General Chairman Tom Haas and Vice Chairman Donald Melhorn submitted timecards for the times they were meeting with the agency's senior leadership about their contract. A preliminary review of payroll records indicated they owed NJ Transit a combined $10,000.

Integrity team finds deeper payroll irregularities

During Wednesday's Board of Directors meeting, Kolluri said an integrity review team hired to look at the initial findings and the agency's processes found they may owe more.

"We were validated on our initial suspicion but it turns out it's a little bit more that what we had thought. I am waiting for the final report to be delivered over the next several weeks, after which we will consider not only our options for remedy but we will be looking at all other things that we have to do to make sure this does not happen again," Kolluri said.

Steps have already been taken to make sure that time is charged correctly for union or work business.

BLET National President Mark Wallace described the investigation as "fakakta" and a waste of money. "Fakakta" is a Yiddish word meaning ridiculous or idiotic.

"Kris Kolluri’s lawyers didn’t even bother to interview our local officers to hear their side of the story -- despite their willingness to be interviewed. These crackerjack investigators clearly had no understanding of how federal hours of service regulations work or rest hours are calculated when locomotive engineers are required to attend mandatory meetings called by their employer. Our people don’t owe NJT a dime, instead they are owed a public apology by Kolluri – multiple apologies," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace called it a "disrespectful action" and suggested Kolluri "focus on running a railroad, not railroading people he doesn’t like.”

NJ 101.5's Eric Scott (left) with NJ Transit CEO/President Kris Kolluri

Leadership transition looms as Kolluri prepares to depart

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kolluri said he has not been approached by Sherill or anyone from her transition team and plans to leave the agency at the end of the Murphy administration, as was his original plan when he was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy in December 2024.

During the meeting, Kolluri said that NJ Transit is committed to being a "source of help" to the incoming Sherill administration their vision of NJ Transit can be implemented.

Sherill is sworn into office in January.

BLET on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

