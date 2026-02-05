🎨 NJ Transit is launching a statewide art contest inviting high school students to design bus wraps for America’s 250th birthday

🚌 Two winning designs will appear on NJ Transit buses statewide in 2026

📅 Entries are due March 22 and must be submitted through a school-designated teacher advisor

Calling all artists!

NJ Transit has announced a statewide student art competition celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

The competition is open to all New Jersey high school students to design bus graphics by creating original artwork celebrating America’s milestone birthday, while also highlighting New Jersey’s contributions to our nation’s history.

NJ Transit Transit has announced a statewide student art competition celebrating America’s 250th birthday (NJ Transit via website) NJ Transit Transit has announced a statewide student art competition celebrating America’s 250th birthday (NJ Transit via website) loading...

Who can enter and how New Jersey students can participate

Students must work through their school's history and art departments, either individually or in teams, with each school submitting one final design.

Winning designs to be transformed into NJ Transit bus wraps

Submissions must incorporate the required NJ Transit branding and “American 250” or “250th Anniversary” language, and will be judged on visual impact, historical relevance, storytelling, and scalability to a 40-foot bus.

NJ Transit Transit has announced a statewide student art competition celebrating America’s 250th birthday (NJ Transit via website) NJ Transit Transit has announced a statewide student art competition celebrating America’s 250th birthday (NJ Transit via website) loading...

Submission deadline and contest requirements announced

Schools must submit one final artwork file, a brief artist statement explaining the historical inspiration and approach to the design, and a list of participating students.

The artwork must be submitted by a school-designated teacher advisor via email or through the official NJ Transit submission portal.

Two winning designs, one from North Jersey and one from South Jersey, will be selected. The artwork will then be transformed into full NJ Transit bus wraps and displayed on buses running statewide throughout 2026.

The initiative combines creativity, education, and civic pride while engaging students directly in a historic statewide celebration, NJ Transit said.

Entries are due by March 22.

For more information and details on the contest, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom