The Hudson River's Gateway tunnel project is going off the rails.

After freezing already-approved federal funding for the commuter tunnel project, President Donald Trump is reportedly pressing Democratic leaders to rename New York Penn Station after him as the price for releasing the money.

Funds released by Congress for the Gateway Tunnel remain locked up by the Trump administration, forcing construction work to be suspended and throwing one of the region’s most critical infrastructure projects into limbo.

The Gateway Development Commission announced Friday morning it will pause all work sites related to the project by the end of the day, impacting roughly 11,000 construction jobs immediately. In total, the shutdown jeopardizes an estimated 95,000 jobs and $19.6 billion in anticipated economic activity tied to the project, according to the GDC.

Most Democratic members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation joined Gov. Mikie Sherrill at a project site in Weehawken on Friday, where they blasted Trump over reports that he told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., he would release the funds only if New York Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles International Airport were renamed after him.

NJ Dems accuse Trump of 'bull****'

Sherrill accused Trump of repeatedly shifting his demands while holding the project — and thousands of workers’ livelihoods — hostage.

“At first, it was the DEI requirements, which the federal government was questioning. We assured them we had that covered. Then it was the DHS funding. Now it’s the naming,” Sherrill said. “There is no deal. The goal posts move every five minutes. But what doesn’t happen is an investment in working men and women.”

Sherrill said New Jersey and New York filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking an emergency injunction. A judge was expected to hear arguments Friday, which could allow work to continue for another 12 days while the case proceeds in federal court.

U.S. Rep. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District, put it more bluntly: “This is bulls**t.”

Lawsuit seeks emergency action

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said he has spoken with Republican members who also oppose the funding freeze. U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J. 7th District, agreed that delays threaten jobs, rider reliability, and one of the nation’s most important transportation corridors.

“I am pressing for this funding to move forward in full,” Kean said in a written statement. “While there are always competing priorities in Washington, this project must be completed. I will continue fighting across administrations and working with partners in both parties to secure the federal commitment needed to complete the Gateway Tunnel.”

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, said New Jersey leaders should work with Trump to complete the project, while also keeping costs under control.

“At the same time, we need to closely scrutinize it so it is done on time, on budget, and in a fiscally responsible way,” Van Drew said in an email. “Everyone needs to work together, cooperate, and put the politics aside so the job gets done.”

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5’s request for comment on Friday. The Trump administration has not publicly commented on the status of the frozen funds.

