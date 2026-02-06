❄️Pickup truck caught on video doing donuts on ice

EAGLESWOOD — Video of a pickup truck doing donuts on a frozen body of water, then falling through the ice, has drawn the ire of officials.

The video from the night of Jan. 31 shows the pickup going in several small circles on the edge of a body of water at Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area in the West Creek section of Eagleswood. The area has several creeks and basins.

The truck fell through the ice but the driver managed to safely get out.

Mayor Michael Pasternak told NBC Philadelphia that was “stupidity at its finest.”

"More concerning is the exposure this puts on our first responders. Whether it be the state troopers responding or our volunteer fire department, dive teams and first aiders, the minute they leave their homes, they are put at risk responding to a call, not knowing if someone might be trapped or not," Pasternak told The Sandpiper.

Officials: stunt endangered first responders

Parkertown Volunteer Fire Co. Capt. Frank Runza Jr. told NBC Philadelphia that three volunteer fire companies, including two water rescue teams, a dive team and EMS, responded to the scene with the empty vehicle.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, doesn’t have a valid license and never reported the incident, according to NBC Philadelphia. He was issued several summonses by the State Police.

