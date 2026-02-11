🚨 U.S. Air Force airman pleads guilty in federal court

📱 More than 600 child sexual abuse images found on devices

⚖️ The Ocean County resident faces up to 20 years in prison at June sentencing

TRENTON — An airman with the United States Air Force has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello announced.

U.S. Air Force airman pleads guilty in Trenton federal court

Christian Keilberg, 34, of Ocean County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court on Tuesday to charges of receiving over 600 images of child porn between November 2020 and November 2022, Lamparello said.

Child sexual abuse material investigation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

While Keilberg was an enlisted active-duty airman with the U.S. Air Force, living and working on the base, he used online chat apps and social media to communicate with minors living within and outside of New Jersey.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Keilberg exchanged sexually explicit messages with the minors and asked them to send images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct, which they did.

More than 600 images found on electronic devices in on-base housing

A search of the airman’s electronic devices found in his on-base housing revealed even more videos and images of child porn, totaling more than 600, including depictions of children between 12 and 15 years old.

Keilberg faces between five and 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced on June 18, 2026.

