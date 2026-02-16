🚔 A South Amboy man is accused of sending sexual messages and images to someone he believed was an underage girl.

🚓 Investigators say he also manufactured a 3D-printed “ghost gun” and possessed illegal weapons and large-capacity magazines.

⚖️ The 23-year-old now faces multiple charges out of Middlesex County.

A 23-year-old Middlesex County man initially investigated for sexual conversations with a “minor” has also been busted for illegal weapons offenses.

Oskar Smieszek, of South Amboy, has been accused of making a “ghost gun” on a 3D printer.

Undercover sting: Alleged sexual messages to “minor” on social media

Last year, an undercover officer on a social media platform posing as an underage girl received a message from Smieszek.

During their chat in April, Smieszek discussed meeting and having sex with the girl he believed to be underage.

He also sent sexual images to the child, Acting state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

An arrest in Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) An arrest in Middlesex County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

3D-printed “ghost gun” and assault firearm charges

On Feb. 6, State Police carried out a search at the Smieszek’s residence and found images that were taken there.

Smieszek has been charged with the following offenses:

▪️manufacturing an unregistered, unlicensed firearm with a 3D printer (second-degree);

▪️possessing an unlicensed, unregistered assault firearm (second-degree)

▪️possessing large-capacity ammunition magazines (fourth-degree)

▪️attempted impairing the morals of a child (third-degree)

▪️attempting to show obscene material to a child (third-degree)

“So-called ‘ghost’ guns that are made with 3D printers are untraceable, but no less deadly than other weapons. And anyone who tries to use the anonymity of social media sites to prey on children should understand that they will be held accountable,” Davenport said in a written statement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz