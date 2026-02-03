💰 The New Jersey Lottery is hosting its second Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown at American Dream Mall.

TRENTON — Since the debut was such a success last year, they decided to bring it back again for 2026.

The New Jersey Lottery has announced its 2nd Annual Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown Tournament.

This free, three-day event at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford takes place from April 10 – 12.

American Dream Mall tournament offers $25,000 prize pool

Over 380 adult competitors will go head-to-head in classic matchups for the chance to win the $10,000 top prize or a share of the $25,000 prize pool.

This nostalgic and competitive hand-based game of chance and skill, where two players reveal one of three shapes at the same time—rock (fist), paper (flat hand), or scissors (two fingers) to determine a winner, now comes to life in an interactive celebration of community and chance from The New Jersey Lottery.

Last year NJ Lottery's Rock Paper Scissors inaugural winner, Kevin Wang (NJ Lottery) Last year NJ Lottery's Rock Paper Scissors inaugural winner, Kevin Wang (NJ Lottery) loading...

Last year’s champion returns the spotlight to NJ competition

Players 18 and older are invited to compete in multiple rounds to become the next “Throwdown Champion.”

A total prize pool of $25,000 will be split among the top 12 finishers, with $10,00 reserved for the ultimate champ, and bragging rights, of course.

Last year, Kevin Wang, a 2024 college graduate and an engineering graduate student, won the inaugural New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown Tournament at American Dream on March 30, 2025, taking home the $10,000 top prize.

Registration now open as NJ Lottery launches themed game

Registration is now open and is limited to the first qualifying 384 participants. To enter and review the official rules, visit the New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown website

In celebration of the tournament, the New Jersey Lottery will also launch a new $5 Rock Paper Scissors Fast Play Progressive game on April 6, offering players the chance to win cash prizes.

