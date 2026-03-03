🚨 Fake “New York Toll Services” texts claim you owe money for Port Authority bridges and tunnels.

🔗 Do not click the link

🌎 437 scam toll sites are targeting 19 states, according to the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association.

Drivers, beware. A new text scam that has appeared in several states is now targeting motorists who use the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey bridges and tunnels.

Port Authority bridge and tunnel toll text scam hits NY and NJ drivers

The fake texts claim to be from New York Toll Services, claiming the recipient has an unpaid balance and urging that payment be made to "avoid an extra charge." The text ends with a link for drivers to use to pay.

Do not click on this link, PANYNJ officials warn. It’s a scam.

Instead, use EZPassNY.com, TollsByMailNY.com, or the TollsNY app to check your status and make payments, the transportation authority wrote on X.

“You’ll only get a text from us if you’ve signed up for text alerts. If you, as a resident of NY or NJ, are unsure about a text’s authenticity, you should log into your account or call 1-800-333-TOLL (8655) to check your balance,” PANYNJ officials advised.

Lincoln Tunnel Lincoln Tunnel loading...

437 fake toll websites targeting 19 states, including New Jersey

The Garden State and the Empire State are not the only victims of this scam. The fake texts are part of 437 new toll scam sites that are actively targeting 19 states, according to the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association.

ALSO READ: Teen charged with murder after Lakewood shooting

The targeted states and organizations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and E-Z Pass.

“The nature of the attacks involves the creation of domains that are primarily posing as state government sites, state motor vehicle administrations, and E-ZPass,” IBTTA reported.

Holland Tunnel Holland Tunnel (Port Authority of New York & New Jersey) loading...

How to spot a toll payment scam and protect your personal information

It warns that toll operators, back office operators, motor vehicle departments, and state governments should be aware of the matter in case residents and customers have questions about how to manage suspicious text messages.

Important reminders that the public should know:

Toll agencies never seek immediate payment or urgent actions via text message.

Drivers should always contact toll agency customer services independently and directly and not rely on third-party text messages.

Never click on a link in text message and never offer personal or financial information through unsolicited messages.

Individuals who receive unsolicited text messages should delete them without clicking on any links.

Secure personal information and financial accounts if any links were clicked and dispute any unfamiliar charges.

Since 2024, toll agencies have seen a rise in SMS-based scams in various forms, IBTTA stated.

Through coordinated efforts with law enforcement partners, fraudulent sites continue to be shut down, and software vulnerabilities are addressed, according to IBTTA. The association also said it is proactively communicating with customers through account portals, websites, social media, and direct outreach.

“Together, these actions help protect a system that processes approximately ten billion transactions annually and generates roughly $25 billion in revenue across U.S. toll facilities,” IBTTA said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom