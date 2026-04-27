🏊 Opening your pool can prevent algae growth and costly cleanups

🏊 Experts say early maintenance protects equipment, reduces major repair costs, and avoids peak-season delays

🏊 Getting ahead of the rush can extend your swim season

Most people don’t start opening their backyard pool until the start of summer, or when it gets consistently warm, but did you know that opening your pool now, in the spring, can save homeowners time, money, and frustration?

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Why opening your pool early in New Jersey prevents algae growth

Opening the pool in the spring in New Jersey can help prevent that yucky algae growth, which can cost money to get rid of as time goes on, and can shorten the swim season, said John Brockriede, owner of Pool Scouts of Monmouth in Long Branch.

Once the water gets above 60 degrees, algae starts growing fast.

“If the pool is still closed, it’s basically sitting stagnant, which creates perfect conditions for a swampy mess. Opening early lets you circulate and treat the water before algae blooms, which is much easier than cleaning it up later for us,” Brockriede said.

Opening the pool early in NJ can save a lot of time, money, and headaches (Canva) Opening the pool early in NJ can save a lot of time, money, and headaches (Canva) loading...

Save money on pool repairs and maintenance by opening early

Opening the pool early also saves money in the long run because the equipment is better protected.

Running the pump and filter systems earlier prevents seals from drying out, allowing pool professionals to catch smaller issues like leaks and cracks. These things can be taken care of earlier in the season. Avoid the rush when pool repair companies get booked, he said.

Swimming season could be extended if NJ homeowners open their pool early, says one pool expert (Canva) Swimming season could be extended if NJ homeowners open their pool early, says one pool expert (Canva) loading...

Extend your swim season with early pool preparation

Another perk to opening the pool early is that it helps extend the swim season.

“The earlier you open it, the earlier you can get your pool swim-ready, and you may have some warmer days where you didn’t expect to get in your pool, but now you can because your pool is in a condition where you can swim earlier,” Brockriede said.

Swimming season could be extended if NJ homeowners open their pool early, says one pool expert (Canva) Swimming season could be extended if NJ homeowners open their pool early, says one pool expert (Canva) loading...

Spring pollen and debris: why timing matters for pool owners

Opening the pool in the spring can also help keep debris under control. Spring brings a lot of pollen, he said. A closed pool traps all that under the cover and lets it sink and rot.

Opening early means people can clean gradually instead of dealing with a big buildup.

“There’s a bit of a tradeoff when you open earlier. Little more maintenance, chemicals, and electricity may cost you a little more because the pool’s opened earlier, but that cost is often smaller than fixing a neglected and algae-filled pool later,” Brockriede said.

To prepare the pool before professionals come to open it, Brockriede suggested homeowners should remove leaves and water off the cover so workers can get started right away.

The earlier pool professionals can get started on someone’s pool, the earlier they can get those chemicals balanced sooner, extending the swim season, he said.

Don’t wait until it’s warm out to open the pool, Brockriede warned. It could be too late, as companies get booked up. Plus, if there is a major repair that’s a problem, this could take time, and lots of money, and shorten the pool season.

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