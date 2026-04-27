🚨 A juvenile e-bike rider is in critical condition after a crash with a car at a Princeton intersection Sunday afternoon.

🚑 Emergency crews rushed to Ewing Street and Terhune Road; the child was hospitalized with severe injuries while the driver sustained minor injuries.

🔍 Police shut down the area for hours as the investigation continues and are asking the public for tips.

PRINCETON — A juvenile operating an electric bicycle is in critical condition after colliding with a car in the Mercer County borough on Sunday afternoon.

E-bike crash in Princeton leaves juvenile critically injured

The Princeton Police Department and fire department and rescue squad responded just after 12 p.m. on April 26 to the intersection of Ewing Street and Terhune Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving an e-bike.

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Emergency personnel treated the juvenile at the scene before the child was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

What happened at Ewing Street and Terhune Road intersection

An investigation found that the juvenile e-bike operator was traveling northbound on Ewing Street and was entering the intersection of Terhune Road when a car traveling eastbound on Terhune Road collided with the bike. The driver of the vehicle suffered a minor injury, Princeton police said.

The crash comes after Princeton University announced a total ban on e-bikes and motorized scooters starting in June.

Road closures and ongoing police investigation in Mercer County

During the investigation, the area surrounding the accident scene was closed for three and a half hours.

An update on the juvenile’s condition has not been released.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrol Officer John Myzie of the Traffic Safety Bureau at 609-921-2100 or via email.

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