Today on the Judi and EJ Show we had five Sopranos moments of the day. Five. Kyle, Judi and I are all devoted fans and we cannot help ourselves. Here is a sixth — and this one requires you to get in the car.

A new national list dropped from Only In Your State — 50 legendary local restaurants across America, one from every state. The entry for New Jersey is Holsten's Brookdale Confectionery in Bloomfield, Essex County. One restaurant. One state. Out of fifty entries covering the entire country, New Jersey's legendary restaurant is the place where Tony Soprano had his last meal.

Nobody who has been there is surprised. And if you have not been there yet, this is your reminder.

You are not a real New Jerseyan if you have never watched The Sopranos. And if you have never argued about the cut to black in the last episode, you have probably not been on this planet long enough. Everyone who watched that finale remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they said when the screen went dark. It is the most debated ending in television history and it happened in a diner in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

That diner is Holsten's. And you need to go.

The scene you already know by heart

The decision to go to Holsten's in the series finale was completely spontaneous — Carmela mentions it to A.J., who immediately complains that he thought they were having manicotti at home. They go anyway. Tony arrives first, slides into the booth, keeps his eye on the door. Carmela walks in, they talk about Meadow's doctor's appointment. Tony tells Carmella that Carlo is the rat. A.J. shows up and complains about his job. Tony tells him the onion rings are the best in the state as far as he's concerned. Meadow tries to parallel park outside. A.J. says focus on the good times. Meadow finally parks. Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" plays from the tabletop jukebox. Tony looks up. Cut to black.

Tony Soprano's final words, right after the basket of onion rings arrived: "I ordered for the table."

That is it. That is the scene. Eighteen years of arguments packed into four minutes at a booth in Bloomfield.

2007 - Final episodes of The Sopranos airs on HBO 2007 - Final episodes of The Sopranos airs on HBO (Andrew Burton/Getty Images) loading...

What Holsten's actually is

Holsten's Brookdale Confectionery is at 1063 Broad Street in Bloomfield and has been serving the community since 1939. Before The Sopranos made it famous it was already a New Jersey institution — homemade ice cream, homemade chocolate, egg creams, milkshakes, burgers, onion rings and the kind of old-school diner energy that has no equivalent in a chain restaurant.

When James Gandolfini passed away in 2013, owner Ron Stark put up a reserved sign at the booth to honor the beloved actor. He left it for two weeks as the booth became a place for fans to leave notes and cards. Everything left there was given to Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini.

The famous Sopranos table still has a reserved sign as a tribute to Gandolfini. The wait staff cheerfully points it out to anyone who wants to look. The booth is in the middle row, third position — and yes, it is available for diners to sit in. Holsten's welcomes the fans. They sell Sopranos merchandise. They lean into the history completely and without apology. That is the right call.

Why you need to go now

Here is my honest concern — and I say this as a Sopranos superfan who has followed this show since the beginning. The rest of the world is catching up. A national list naming Holsten's one of the 50 most legendary restaurants in America is exactly the kind of recognition that puts a place on the radar of people who have never heard of it. When international tourists start showing up in numbers — and they will — getting the Soprano booth on a Saturday afternoon in July is going to be a very different experience than it is right now.

Go soon. Order the onion rings. Play Journey on the jukebox. Sit in the middle row, third booth, facing the door the way Tony did.

Then argue with whoever you are with about what actually happened.

For summer travelers heading south — two more legendary stops

The Only In Your State list covers all fifty states and two more entries are worth noting for anyone whose summer plans take them down the coast.

In Wilmington Delaware, Mrs. Robino's opened in 1940 when Tresilla Robino started feeding Italian immigrants awaiting reunification with their families. Five generations later the red-checkered tablecloths, candles in wine bottles and generations of loyal regulars are still there. Cash only. No frills. Multiple Best of Delaware winner. If you want to feel like Sunday dinner at your grandmother's house, that is your place.

On the Ocean City Maryland boardwalk, Thrasher's French Fries has been there since 1929. Apple cider vinegar instead of ketchup. A paper bucket the size of a small child's head. No substitutions, no shortcuts. The line wraps down the boardwalk in season and nobody complains because the fries are worth every minute.

Both are on the list. Both have earned it. But this summer, make Holsten's your first call.

Tony ordered for the table. Now it is your turn.

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt





