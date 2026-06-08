⚠️ An Essex County jury convicted a West Orange man in two separate 2022 killings.

➡️ Prosecutors say one victim was a friend who was fatally shot during a gun attack.

🔴 The second victim was gunned down at an Orange mechanic's shop the next day.

ORANGE — A New Jersey man may spend the rest of his life in prison after killing two members of his community.

On Monday, Essex County prosecutors announced that Darniel Thomas, 26, of West Orange has been convicted of two counts each of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder. He was also found guilty on weapons charges.

Sentencing is June 29. Each murder conviction carries 30 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say first shooting killed Thomas' friend

According to prosecutors, Thomas killed two people in as many days.

On March 15, 2022, Thomas and three other people began shooting at two victims along Hilton Street in East Orange. However, Thomas didn't hit his intended targets; he instead shot one of his friends in the back of the head. Joshua Dessin, 18, was dead at the scene.

The next day, Thomas went to a mechanic's shop on Scotland Road in Orange. While Anton Douglas, 24, was working, Thomas shot him multiple times, including three bullets to his head.

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