✅State health inspectors say they were denied full access to Delaney Hall again

✅Officials say inspectors could not enter key areas

✅Homeland Security officials say Democrats should focus on the condition of NJ jails

NEWARK — A full inspection of Delaney Hall by the state Department of Health was denied for a second time as inspectors were only allowed to see certain parts of the ICE detention center on Wednesday.

The Sherrill administration has been pushing for an inspection of the privately owned facility and filed a lawsuit against GEO Group, the company that owns Delaney Hall, after a full inspection was denied on May 28 amid reports of a hunger strike by detainees.

“Today, my health inspectors were once again denied full access to Delaney Hall, including the medical unit. This is unacceptable and continues to raise serious questions about what DHS and the GEO Group are hiding at Delaney Hall,” Sherrill said. “I have long opposed private detention facilities and will continue doing everything I can to secure a full inspection and improve conditions for detainees and their families.”

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport says the state health commissioner is allowed to enter any premises if there is any reason to believe a public health violation may be occurring.

ALSO READ: Driver charged after protester is hit outside Delaney Hall

Mayor Ras Baraka arrives for a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Mayor Ras Baraka arrives for a press conference in front of Delaney Hall on June 02, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

Republicans push back on reports of poor conditions

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has repeatedly denied allegations of poor conditions and instead urged New Jersey politicians to direct their attention to poor conditions in state prisons.

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the latest inspection.

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