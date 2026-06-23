⚠️ An Irvington man was sentenced to 25 years in prison in a child sex assault case.

➡️ Prosecutors said the victim was 10 years old when the crime happened in 2020.

IRVINGTON — A man is going away for a long time after the rape of a 10-year-old girl while her mother sat outside on the front porch.

On Tuesday, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Osbourne Gooden, 64, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. In October, a jury convicted the man of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, third-degree child endangerment, and third-degree criminal restraint.

Gooden is not eligible for parole and must serve the full sentence, according to prosecutors. The Irvington man must also register as a sex offender and is subject to parole supervision for life.

"We commend the victim’s courage and hope this outcome provides a measure of justice and closure," Assistant Prosecutor Cynthia Teller said, noting that no sentence can erase the girl's trauma.

Prosecutors say assault happened while family was outside

The horrific abuse happened exactly six years ago, yesterday.

Prosecutors said Gooden and his friend were on the front porch of a woman's home. The pair were sitting with the woman and her two daughters, including the 10-year-old victim. They were all enjoying ice pops on a June day.

The young girl went inside her home to grab another ice pop; Gooden followed her inside. He grabbed and assaulted her while her family sat outside, prosecutors said.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt