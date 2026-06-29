🔥Police say a 19-year-old set two vehicles on fire in a South Jersey neighborhood

🔥Security cameras captured the suspect breaking a window and igniting a car

🔥 Police say the teen may also be tied to up to 10 similar incidents

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A teen is charged with setting fire to two vehicles parked in driveways in a Gloucester County neighborhood Saturday night.

Police told NBC Philadelphia that Logrande also faces charges in as many as 10 similar incidents in the Washington Place / Bunker Hill condominium development.

On Tara Drive, a resident watched on their security cameras as a person smashed out the rear window of the vehicle, poured a flammable liquid inside and ignited the fire, according to township police. Moments later, a second fire was reported nearby.

Police found and identified the suspect as Aiden Logrande, 19, of the Turnersville section. He was charged with two counts of arson, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and multiple counts of criminal mischief. He is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Investigators also found the hatchet believed to have been used during both attacks.

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One of the victims lost his first purchased car to the fire.

One of the cars was the first car purchased by the owner, his father Doug Foste

"He worked hard for that," the car owner's father told NBC Philadelphia. "He bought it himself with his own money. The good thing about this is everything can be replaced. Nobody was hurt or injured in the fire."

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Police response to a car fire in a car parked at Tara Drive in Washington Township (Gloucester) Sat., June 27, 2026 (Washington Township police) Police response to a car fire in a car parked at Tara Drive in Washington Township (Gloucester) Sat., June 27, 2026

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