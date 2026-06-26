✅A Garwood teen accused of killing two Cranford teens will be tried as an adult

✅Prosecutors say Vincent Battiloro intentionally struck the girls at 70 mph

✅The court waiver allows Battiloro to be publicly identified

CRANFORD — A teen charged with murdering two best friends, including a girl he reportedly stalked for months, will face justice as an adult.

Vincent Battiloro, of Garwood, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-olds Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas on Burnside Avenue in Cranford on Sept. 29.

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced late Friday afternoon that Battiloro's case will be tried publicly in Superior Court with him facing charges as an adult.

Battiloro, who was age 17 at the time, hit the girls on an e-bike from behind with a Jeep Cherokee at a speed of 70 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to Daniel.

Jeep after a crash on Burnside Ave in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025 Jeep after a crash on Burnside Ave in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025

For months, many in New Jersey knew the face and voice of the teenager who went on a profanity-laced livestream just days after two Cranford girls were killed. Classmates of the victims and neighbors of the suspect also knew his name.

Now everyone will know after prosecutors successfully moved the case into adult court, publicly identifying the defendant as Battiloro. The waiver ends months of Family Court proceedings that kept his name confidential despite widespread attention surrounding the case.

“The decision to try the defendant as an adult is a welcomed sliver of justice. We are grateful to the Prosecutor’s Office for their efforts as well as the community at large for continuing to keep Maria and Isabella’s memories alive," their parents said in a joint statement released by attorney Brent Bramnick.

The case generated additional scrutiny because Battiloro comes from a family with ties to law enforcement. His father is a retired police lieutenant from another town and his uncle is the chief in Westfield. Law enforcement records have shown his parents repeatedly sought police assistance in the weeks leading up to the fatal crash because of escalating behavioral concerns.

Cranford YarnStormers "Love Storm" in honor of Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025 (Teresa Murray, Cranford YarnStormers Cranford YarnStormers

Livestream drew outrage after prosecutors filed murder charges

The case quickly drew statewide attention after videos surfaced online showing Battiloro livestreaming after the deaths while criticizing investigators and insisting there was "more to the story."

The broadcasts, widely shared on social media, intensified public outrage and became one of the defining images of the case as prosecutors pursued adult charges.

Families pushed for adult prosecution.

The homicide investigation remained in juvenile court for months while prosecutors sought to have Battiloro tried as an adult.

During that time, the victims' families repeatedly urged the court to transfer the case, arguing the seriousness of the allegations warranted adult prosecution and greater public transparency.

The waiver now allows Battiloro to be publicly identified as the defendant facing the murder charges.

Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis, candlelight vigil in Cranford 9/30/25 (CBS New York via YouTube) Isabella Salas and Maria Niotis, candlelight vigil in Cranford 9/30/25

Questions also emerged before the fatal crash

As the investigation continued, records revealed Battiloro's parents had contacted police several times in the weeks before the crash seeking help for escalating behavioral issues.

The disclosures prompted new questions from the victims' families about whether earlier intervention could have prevented the deaths.

Battiloro now faces prosecution in adult court, where prosecutors will seek to prove the murder charges before a jury.

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