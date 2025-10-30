🚨Family of 17-year-old victim Maria Niotis pleads for justice after deadly SUV crash

CRANFORD — The family of one of the 17-year-old best friends struck and killed by an SUV on Sept. 29 continues to deal with the uncertainty of the next step in the case.

Attorney Brent Bramnick, who is representing the family of victim Maria Niotis, told New Jersey 101.5 he has not heard if Union County Prosecutor William Daniel has started the process to waive the charges to an adult level for the 17-year-old from Garwood charged with first-degree murder.

Daniel has 60 days from when the charges were first filed to apply for the waiver. Maria's mother, Foulla Niotis, wants him tried as an adult, according to Bramnick.

Because the teen was charged as a juvenile, there are a lot of unknowns to the public.

"The public doesn't even get to be aware of whether this juvenile is in custody, out of custody, where he is, whether he has a court date. This is how confidential juvenile matters are," Bramnick said.

Foulla's place of employment has also received death threats, according to Bramnick. He did not disclose the nature of the threats but said police have been placed at its location.

Bramnick said assuming an application is submitted, it will take time for a decision to be reached. The defense will have a chance to file an objection. If the judge grants the waiver, the charges will go before a grand jury for possible indictment.

Frantic 911 calls

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has released redacted audio of 911 calls made in the minutes after the crash. Several neighbors made frantic phone calls to 911 for ambulances after two teens were stuck by a speeding SUV on Sept. 29.

Call after call tells operators about what they saw and made urgent pleas for ambulances to be sent as one of the girls was described as being under the SUV and another lying on the street.

"A black SUV flew down the road and hit people. This woman is on the floor," one caller told the dispatcher. "Hurry up. Please hurry up."

The operator told a caller that "everybody was on the way."

“It’s not looking good,” said another caller as the operator tried to get a better idea of the condition of the girls. Another told the operator the SUV driver “took off and was flying toward downtown.”

