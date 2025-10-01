🚨Two Cranford High School seniors were killed after their e-bike was hit by a Jeep.

🚨Family says one of the victims had a restraining order against the teen driver

🚨A GoFundMe to help both families raised $80K within 24 hours

CRANFORD — Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old from neighboring Garwood with two counts of first-degree murder after two teenage girls riding an e-bike were mowed down by a Jeep on Monday afternoon.

The charges against the teen were announced on Wednesday but prosecutors did not name the suspect because of his age.

🚔 Jeep crash details: What we know so far

The 17-year-old girls were hit by a black Jeep Compass on Burnside Avenue. The driver left the scene on foot before he was taken into custody, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

On Tuesday, prosecutors asked residents in the immediate area of the crash to check home surveillance cameras or dash cameras for footage showing the Jeep before the crash.

Officials have not disclosed anyone's identity, but family at a vigil on Tuesday identified the victims as Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, seniors at Cranford High School.

😢 Allegations of stalking and ignored warnings

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that one of the girls had a restraining order against the driver after he harassed her at school and that he often sat in his vehicle outside her home.

Maria Niotis' uncle was blunt about it on his Facebook page and said the driver followed her home from school every day. He said police did nothing about it despite being told many times.

Prosecutors have declined to comment on the reports and New Jersey 101.5 was not able to verify the neighbors' comments.

Neighbors also said the driver's father and uncle are both in law enforcement in surrounding communities.

🌹 Community rallies with vigils and donations

On Tuesday night, friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Burnside Avenue to remember the victims and to offer support to the family. Friend Leah Davitt told CBS New York that Isabella was "full of life."

"She was just a joy to have around. She was an amazing singer," Davitt said.

Maria has a twin brother who is still coming to terms with his sister's death.

"I hugged him last night ... and all he said was, 'They killed my sister.' And what do you say?" neighbor Mary Campbell said.

A GoFundMe campaign created to assist both families received near $80,000 in donations in less than 24 hours.

"Our hearts are broken with this sudden and senseless loss of two beautiful young lives," campaign creator Tiffany Pinero wrote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom