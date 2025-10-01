The police chief in Westfield released a lengthy statement on Wednesday to distance himself from the juvenile suspect charged with murdering two 17-year-old girls with his Jeep in Cranford on Monday afternoon.

Battiloro clarifies family ties amid online speculation

Westfield Chief Christopher Battiloro, who lives in the Cranford neighborhood where the homicide unfolded, clarified that the 17-year-old murder suspect is not his son after social media comments revealed that he was a relative in a family with retired and serving members of law enforcement. At least one AI-generated article wrongly identified the chief as the teen's father.

Chief condemns actions of accused and calls for justice

Battiloro also condemned "the actions of the accused" and explained that he had been "forced to remain silent so as to allow the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Cranford Police Department time to conduct a thorough and complete investigation without any outside interference."

"As a result of this tragic incident, I lost a neighbor – a beautiful, charismatic young lady named Isabella Salas, who I have watched grow up since the day I moved to Cranford," Battiloro said. His full statement is posted below.

Suspect had online following and posted about crash

Prosecutors have not publicly identified the suspect by name because he is a juvenile, but he was known in the neighborhood, where neighbors of one of the victims said he had been stalking her, raising questions about how seriously police handled the young victim's complaints in light of the suspect's familial ties to law enforcement.

He was also an online gamer with thousands of social media followers and even addressed the deaths and his detainment during a livestream posted on YouTube the day after the deadly crash. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (via GoFundMe)

Statement of Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro & Family

Like many of you, I am shocked, stunned, and so overwhelmingly distressed beyond belief by the horrific loss of two young ladies, which occurred in the Township of Cranford on Monday night. Not only did my police officers and I urgently respond to this incident to aid our law enforcement partners in Cranford, but I reside in the very neighborhood where it occurred.

While social media has made it known that the accused is related to me, he is not my son and not a member of my immediate family. I want to be clear, as loud and as firm as possible, that in NO WAY do my wife, children or I condone, defend, or excuse the actions that caused this terrible and tragic loss of life.

I have been forced to remain silent so as to allow the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Cranford Police Department time to conduct a thorough and complete investigation without any outside interference. Now that criminal charges have been filed and an arrest has been so rightly made, I now offer you this statement.

'I am writing this to let you know that I stand WITH you – my Cranford friends and neighbors – and that I grieve WITH you.'

I do unequivocably condemn the actions of the accused, and like you, I demand that he face the consequences of his alleged actions in a court of law. As a law enforcement officer, I maintain full faith and confidence in our criminal justice system, and that it will ensure he is held fully accountable. I, too, pray for these families. I, too, demand full accountability and justice.

As a result of this tragic incident, I lost a neighbor – a beautiful, charismatic young lady named Isabella Salas, who I have watched grow up since the day I moved to Cranford.

My neighborhood feels violated and we are grieving. I am writing this to let you know that I stand WITH you – my Cranford friends and neighbors – and that I grieve WITH you.

My wife, my children and I are absolutely heartbroken over this senseless loss of life, but also of the lost feeling of safety and security in the neighborhood and community that you and I call home.

My children are Cranford Cougars through and through. And while I grew up in Westfield and am a Blue Devil at heart, some of the blue blood that runs through me is Cranford Cougar blue.

'We will honor the lives and legacies of these two young ladies, Isabella and Maria Niotis, together. And we will survive this horrible tragedy together.'

I am and will always be honored to serve as the Chief of Police in Westfield. The day I took office in this job, I pledged to be a person of honor, integrity, and pride. I have those words prominently displayed everywhere in this police department and on each and every one of our patrol cars, and they are etched deeply in my heart.

Please know, that I will continue to be a man of honor, integrity, and pride. You will never get anything less from me. Please know that I stand with you – my friends and neighbors – and that I grieve with you and I pray for you.

I am here for you. I offer you my most sincere, undying love, and any support or assistance that I or the Westfield Police Department can provide as we navigate this difficult time.

We are stronger together. We will honor the lives and legacies of these two young ladies, Isabella and Maria Niotis, together. And we will survive this horrible tragedy together.

With love for our Cranford community,

Chief Christopher Battiloro & Family

