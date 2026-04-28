🚔 Atlantic County jail guard Christopher Piccioni was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

📱 Prosecutors say he smuggled packages to an inmate for thousands in cash.

⚖️ The inmate and his girlfriend also pleaded guilty, with sentencing still ahead.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A county jail guard has been sentenced to prison for acting as the go-between for an inmate and his girlfriend.

Christopher Piccioni, 35, got five years in state prison at a sentencing hearing on Monday. In December, the guard from Swedesboro pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit official misconduct.

“The rule of law applies equally to everyone — without fear, without favor, and without exception. Public officials who abuse their office for personal gain will be held to the same standard of justice as every citizen," said Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds.

Christopher Piccioni (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Christopher Piccioni (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) loading...

Drugs, phones and nicotine smuggled into Atlantic County jail

According to the Atlantic County prosecutor, Piccioni used his position to smuggle contraband to an inmate locked up at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. The packages included nicotine, drugs, and cell phones. Between October 2023 and March 2024, he delivered several packages, each netting him thousands of dollars.

Piccioni smuggled the goods to inmate Dion Robinson, prosecutors said. Robinson is a familiar face at the Atlantic County jail. State records show that he's been in and out of the facility at least five times since 2004. Crimes on his rap sheet include robbery, conspiracy, and several charges for drug possession with intent to distribute.

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Robinson's girlfriend, Qydreia Smith, supplied the packages to Piccioni, according to prosecutors. Records show that Smith was charged in 2010 with shoplifting, though it appears the case was remanded to municipal court.

Both Robinson and Smith had pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy charges. Their sentencing hearings are pending.

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