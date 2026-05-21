⚠️ Bergen County prosecutors charged an Elmwood Park municipal worker with child sex crimes.

➡️ Documents indicate the abuse began when the victim was about 10 years old.

🔴 Police said the borough employee admitted to the sexual abuse.

ELMWOOD PARK — A local municipal worker who helps oversee the borough's Office of Emergency Management is charged with the sexual abuse of a child.

Nicholas Fedorisin, 63, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. He's charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree child endangerment, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

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Prosecutors said that earlier this week, Elmwood Park police passed along a reported sexual assault to the county prosecutor's Special Victims Unit. Fedorisin is accused of repeatedly abusing one victim from January 2021 through December 2025. Charges indicate the abuse started in 2021 when the victim was around 10 years old and continued into their teen years.

Investigators said they spoke with Fedorisin, who admitted to the sexual abuse. Detectives also spoke with the child, a witness, and seized Fedorisin's cell phone. He's being held at Bergen County jail.

Nicholas Fedorisin Nicholas Fedorisin (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) loading...

Elmwood Park employee also served in emergency management office

Fedorisin is one of three deputies with the Elmwood Park OEM and works as a borough code enforcement officer, according to the borough's website. He's worked there since 2019 and earns around $39,200 a year, according to state records.

According to his Facebook page, Fedorisin is a widower. He also belongs to a Facebook group dedicated to hot dogs in New Jersey, where he's posted numerous photos of chili dogs and local eateries.

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NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt