⚠️ Newark launches new oversight office for police accountability.

➡️ Community members gain a greater say in public safety policies.

🔴 Homicides in Newark have dropped to record lows, sparking attention.

NEWARK — Officials say Newark is putting the "public" back into public safety with a strategy that could serve as a role model for other cities.

New oversight for the Newark Police Division

On Thursday, Newark launched its new Office of Constitutional Affairs. The new body gives community members greater oversight of the Newark Police Division. Its nine-member board of directors will have one member each from the ACLU, the NAACP, the city Civilian Complaint Review Board, and other local organizations.

"It is about making sure that the voices of Newark residents are heard, respected, and reflected in how public safety is shaped in our city," said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lakeesha Eure.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks at a press conference on May 21, 2026. (City of Newark Press Office) Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks at a press conference on May 21, 2026. (City of Newark Press Office) loading...

A successful transition to local control

In May 2016, Newark's police officers were placed under federal watch. The department had been accused of making unconstitutional stops and arrests that disproportionately impacted minorities. That consent decree lasted for over nine years until the Newark Police Division was granted local control in November 2025.

On Thursday, local officials touted the success of that consent decree. Baraka said the OCA is an extension of that success; the goal is to prevent a backsliding of standards among police officers. The watchdog is tasked with ensuring that officers follow policies about the use of force, body cams, bias, and residents' constitutional rights.

"It includes making sure that we are following the actual rules and regulations and policies that were established by this police department for itself," Mayor Ras Baraka said before signing the executive order.

ALSO READ: NJ gangs are evolving and recruiting younger kids

Newark homicide data since 2022 (Canva/Newark Police Division) Newark homicide data since 2022 (Canva/Newark Police Division) loading...

Declining homicide rates attract attention

New Jersey's largest city has become significantly safer in recent years. According to Newark Police Division data, there were 28 homicides last year. That's the fewest killings in the city since 1953.

Newark experienced three homicides in the first quarter of 2026. That's a nearly 67% drop from the nine homicides that took place during the same period last year.

The city ranks sixth in the sharpest drops among the 67 places with the largest police departments, according to the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Nationally, homicides fell by 18% when comparing the first quarters of 2026 and 2025. The trend caught the attention of FBI Director Kash Patel, who told people on X to "Thank a cop today."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5