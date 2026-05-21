🐶 PETA is offering a $5,000 reward after a dog was abandoned on a Hunterdon County street and left behind on camera.

🚔 NJ State Police say surveillance video shows a woman leaving the pit bull mix near a fire hydrant in Lebanon Borough before driving away.

❤️ The dog was rescued by animal control, brought to a shelter, and has since been adopted into a new home.

LEBANON — A major non-profit animal rights organization wants to help New Jersey State Police find the person who abandoned a dog in Hunterdon County.

PETA offers $5,000 reward in Hunterdon County dog abandonment case

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person who abandoned the pup on Main Street in Lebanon Borough on March 24.

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A woman is caught on camera what looks like her abandoning a dog on Main Street in Lebanon Borough (NJSP via Facebook) A woman is caught on camera what looks like her abandoning a dog on Main Street in Lebanon Borough (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

Surveillance video shows woman leaving dog behind in Lebanon Borough

Surveillance footage from a video camera in the area where the dog was abandoned shows a black, four-door 2007-2012 Nissan Altima with what appears to be New Jersey license plates on the front and rear, traveling on Main Street, and stopping near a fire hydrant.

A woman wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and black pants exits the vehicle, walking a black, medium-sized pit bull or pit bull mix on a leash around the back of the Nissan, and then goes out of the view of the camera, New Jersey State Police said.

She reappears again without the dog, gets back in the car, and drives off.

A woman is caught on camera what looks like her abandoning a dog on Main Street in Lebanon Borough (NJSP via Facebook) A woman is caught on camera what looks like her abandoning a dog on Main Street in Lebanon Borough (NJSP via Facebook) loading...

Abandoned NJ pit bull mix rescued, adopted after animal control response

The dog was later found, taken into custody by animal control, transferred to a shelter, and has since been adopted, PETA reported.

“Dogs depend on their guardians to keep them safe, but this woman abandoned this poor dog, leaving her confused, in danger of being hit by a car, and with no one to look after her,” said PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien.

NJ State Police ask public for tips in animal cruelty investigation

PETA is urging anyone with information to come forward so that this person can be held accountable before anyone else is put in harm’s way.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Troop “B” Perryville Station at 908-730-7042.

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