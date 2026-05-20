🍅 Stop & Shop has cut prices on thousands of grocery items at all 46 New Jersey stores as families continue struggling with high food costs.

🍅 Popular items now cost noticeably less under the supermarket’s new pricing push.

🍅 NJ shoppers can also score extra savings, including free monthly items and digital coupon deals available through in-store Savings Station kiosks.

To help address high food prices and grocery affordability, one supermarket chain has lowered prices on thousands of items across all its New Jersey stores.

Stop & Shop lowers grocery prices at all New Jersey stores

Stop & Shop announced it has lowered prices at all 46 of its Garden State stores. That means shoppers will see lower everyday prices on thousands of items spanning nearly every department, including both national brands and Stop & Shop’s own private label products.

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For example, a 46-ounce carton of Tropicana Orange Juice now costs $4.49, down 50 cents. Acme Smoked Salmon costs 18% less, at $17.99 for a 12-ounce cut, down from $21.99. The price of Sargento Shredded Cheese dropped 13% from $3.99 to $3.49, and an eight-pack of Nathan’s Beef Franks now costs $5.79, down from $7.99.

Stop & Shop is slashing prices on thousands of items in all NJ stores (Rubenstein Communications) Stop & Shop is slashing prices on thousands of items in all NJ stores (Rubenstein Communications) loading...

With this latest effort, Stop & Shop has now implemented lower everyday prices at more than 350 stores throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, reinforcing its commitment to making groceries more affordable.

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The initiative is also part of the company’s broader, multi-year transformation strategy announced in May 2024, which includes lower prices, store remodels, and a focus on providing a better in-store experience for customers.

“We know how important every dollar is, and this investment in everyday value helps customers save on products they buy the most, while continuing to deliver quality, convenience, and a great in-store experience,” said President of Stop & Shop Roger Wheeler.

Customers will be able to easily spot the new price reductions in store with yellow tags highlighting the new prices versus the previous prices.

Stop & Shop, Point Pleasant (Google Street View) Stop & Shop, Point Pleasant (Google Street View) loading...

Free grocery deals and digital coupons now available at Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop is offering other deals, as well. In February, it announced new lower everyday prices on chicken at all its stores in New Jersey and New York, delivering “More Cluck for your Buck.”

Located in every Stop & Shop are kiosks that allow customers to activate weekly digital coupons and personalized offers without needing a smartphone, internet access, or a computer. Each month, the Savings Station kiosk gives customers a chance to score a free product. On May 30, all customers who check in at the Savings Station will receive a free 8-oz. package of Stop & Shop Natural Sliced Cheese.

According to the supermarket chain, the goal is to make it easier for families across New Jersey to get more out of every grocery trip today and in the years ahead.

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