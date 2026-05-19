June is a popular month for some really cool festivals and events happening in New Jersey.

From Sussex to Cape May counties, there’s something to keep you busy every weekend in the Garden State, whether it’s strawberry picking festivals, Porchfests, or more specifically, the North to Shore concert series in Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City, or the Barefoot County Music Fest in Wildwood.

But some other unique festivals are happening that you may not know about. Here are 12 of them to check out.

ALSO READ: Goldie Fest is coming to Ocean County this summer

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Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7

85 Voorhees Corner Rd, Flemington

Time: Fri – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sat – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sun – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Entrance donation is $2 for adults 12 and older

Enjoy authentic Greek food and pastries, Greek music and folk dancing, a vendor fair, carnival games, prizes, and more. A portion of entrance donations will benefit the Flemington Area Food Pantry and the International Orthodox Christian Charities-Turkey/Syria Earthquake Relief Fund.

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Saturday, June 6

Weasel Brook Park, Clifton

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate the 5th Annual Passaic County Book Festival, a day filled with engaging panels, poetry sessions, and author meet-and-greets. There will be arts and crafts, story time for the kids, and even reading to dogs, plus food trucks, and more.

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Saturday, June 6

Vasa Park, 1 Vasa Drive, Hackettstown

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Begin at $15

See Vasa Park transform into this retro-futuristic wonderland. Enjoy the Market of Curiosities filled with curated artisans and vendors. There will also be live music, robotics demos, medieval combat, games, face painting, and ice cream for the kids, and a fashion fete costume contest.

When the sun goes down, it’s the Saturday Cabaret for those 21 and older. A separate ticket is required. Plus, overnight camping, and much more.

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Saturday, June 6

Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden, 156 Mettlers Road, Somerset

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine)

Cost: Free (donations kindly appreciated)

Celebrate peak bloom in the rose garden with live music, picnicking on the lawn, rose plants for sale, and fun kids’ activities. BYO lunch or try out one of the visiting food trucks. Pets are not permitted in the rose garden. No registration is necessary.

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Saturday, June 6

Crowne Plaza Princeton, Conference Center by IHG, Plainsboro

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Explore the world of mysterious creatures and unexplained phenomena at New Jersey’s 4th Annual Cryptids and Paranormal Conference. Get ready for a day filled with mysterious creatures, unexplained phenomena, and thrilling discussions. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, this event promises to leave you intrigued and questioning the unknown.

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Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7

Red Mill Museum Village, 56 Main Street, Clinton

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate as Uncork Summer. The festival will showcase wines from across New Jersey, delicious gourmet food trucks, artisan vendors, live music, and more. Sample and purchase wines from New Jersey’s best wineries.

Participating wineries include Angelico Winery (Lambertville), Federal Twist Vineyard (Stockton), Tomasello Winery (Hammonton), Valenzano Winery (Shamong), Villar Vineyards (Sicklerville), Wagonhouse Winery (Swedesboro), Plagido’s Winery (Hammonton), DiMatteo Vineyards (Hammonton), Four Sisters Winery (Belvidere), and Rebel Sheep Wine Co. (Chester).

Visit gourmet food trucks to pair your wine tastings, and shop handcrafted goods from a curated selection of local artisans.

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Saturday, June 13

Taylor Avenue Waterfront, Beach Haven

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $25 for general admission

Long Beach Island ushers in the summer season with the Hop Sauce Festival. Now in its 11th season, the craft beer and hot sauce festival has become a favorite tradition on LBI.

It’s the largest event of the year for Jetty, the locally based coastal lifestyle apparel brand and Certified B Corp with a legacy of involvement in the LBI region. They partner with Beach Haven’s Spice it Up, and each year, Hop Sauce raises funds for Jetty’s nonprofit arm, the Jetty Rock Foundation.

The mission of the Jetty Rock Foundation is to protect our oceans and waterways and support those who build their lives around them.

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Saturday, June 13

Todd Johnson Field, Denville

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $7 at the gate

Come savor the flavor of garlic at the 3rd Annual Garlic Fan Fest. It’s a day filled with garlic dishes with food vendors, tastings, giveaways, photo ops and more. New this year is the Garlic Dish Competition.

Bring a donation of a full-sized toothpaste or toothbrush and get $2 off at the gate.

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Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14

Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurffville Crosskeys Road, Sewell

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kick off summer in a smoky, savory style with wine and BBQ at this weekend fest. Pig out on some of the area’s best BBQ this side of the Mississippi. Grab a glass of your favorite New Jersey wine and enjoy the summer vibes.

There will be fall-off-the-bone ribs, brisket, pulled pork piled high, and so many other signature dishes from various BBQ joints. Balance it out with something sweet from Dan’s Waffles. Sip NJ wine from at least a dozen wineries on hand.

Plus, live music all weekend long. Stroll through the artisan marketplace and pick up a unique find. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair!

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Saturday, June 20

Crystal Springs Resort, Hamburg

Time: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $110 for General Admission

Admission includes an over-the-top barbecue feast with tastings of over 200 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink craft cocktails, live music, activities, goat races, axe throwing, laser clay shooting, giant beer pong, lawn games, and more.

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Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28

Sussex Fairgrounds, Augusta

This is a weekend filled with classic/southern rock music, good barbecue, good friends, and good times.

This year’s event features headliners 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke, and Artimus Pyle Band. Top pitmasters from across the country will compete in a cook-off featuring ribs, wings, and other smoked meats.

Grab yourself a campsite and make a full weekend out of it.

Tickets are available on the website.

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Sunday, June 28

Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hammonton, “the blueberry capital of the world” will not only celebrate the town’s 40th annual Red, White, and Blueberry Festival, but America’s 250th birthday, as well.

Celebrate the heritage, taste their famous blueberries, and enjoy food vendors, and crafters.

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