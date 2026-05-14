🐶 Golden Retrievers are expected to take over Lakewood for the first-ever Goldie Fest USA at ShoreTown Ballpark this summer.

🎉 From foam parties and Zoomie Zones to talent shows and peanut butter contests, the dog-focused festival promises nonstop tail-wagging fun.

📸 Even dogless visitors are invited to enjoy photo ops, vendors, food, cocktails, and adorable Golden Retriever parades all day long.

LAKEWOOD — If you love golden retrievers, you don’t want to miss this event debuting in Ocean County, celebrating all things “Goldie” this summer.

Goldie Fest USA bringing Golden Retriever lovers to Lakewood

For the first time, Goldie Fest USA, which began in February, is coming to ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, home of the Jersey Shore Blueclaws, on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goldie Fest USA is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together golden retrievers, their owners, and dog lovers for a day of fun.

Golden Retriever festival features dog parades, contests and foam parties

There will be so much to do from interactive experiences and photo ops to shopping, and plenty of tail-wagging fun.

Some of the confirmed activities include

Ultimate Zoomie Zone (Goldie Fest USA) Ultimate Zoomie Zone (Goldie Fest USA) loading...

The Ultimate Zoomie Zone – While your golden retriever needs to be leashed to attend the event, the leash comes off in the Zoomie Zone. That’s right. Let your goldie run wild, romp, and explore the off-leash area featuring fun obstacles and open space to burn energy.

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Splash Zone with Foam Party – Let your golden dive into bubbly foam, splash through water features, and cool down from the hot, summer sun.

Pick a Plushie (Goldie Fest USA) Pick a Plushie (Goldie Fest USA) loading...

Pick-a-Plushie – Let your golden choose their very own toy in this plush-filled playground. Let them sniff, explore, and choose a stuffie to take home as a treat.

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Golden Photo Ops – Explore multiple Instagram-worthy setups throughout the festival and strike a pose with your pup.

Golden Pawrades (Goldie Fest USA) Golden Pawrades (Goldie Fest USA) loading...

Golden Pawrades – Don’t miss the cuteness overload with multiple golden retriever parades happening throughout the day.

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Golden Stars Talent Show – Golden retrievers take the stage to show off their talent, like balancing cookies on their noses, and more.

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The Golden Market – Shop a curated collection of pet-themed vendors featuring accessories, treats, apparel, and more.

Pawty DJ – A DJ will be on hand at the festival, spinning a ‘golden’ playlist all day.

Peanut Butter Eating Contest (Goldie Fest USA) Peanut Butter Eating Contest (Goldie Fest USA) loading...

Peanut Butter Eating Contest – Hosted by Doggie Sweets, five goldens will compete in this ultimate licking contest. The first pup to finish their peanut butter wins bragging rights and a jar of peanut butter to take home.

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Ballpark Bites – Enjoy classic stadium favorites like hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, and other tasty snacks.

Golden Hour Cocktails (Goldie Fest USA) Golden Hour Cocktails (Goldie Fest USA) loading...

Golden Hour Cocktails – Grab a beer, a glass of wine, or a signature ‘Golden’ cocktail throughout the day.

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Free Creation Station – Stop at this station for temporary tattoos (for humans), paw print art and a signature “Bow and Bowtie” bar for the pups.

What to know about Goldie Fest USA tickets and attendance

Tickets cost $20 for adults, 12 and older, $10 for kids, ages 3-11, and $5 for Golden Retrievers. Parking is free.

Goldie Fest was born from a shared love of golden retrievers and a belief that bringing people together around joy, community, and connection can create something special, according to the Goldie Fest USA website.

Patrick Marini, founder of Camp Goldie, is the co-founder of Goldie Fest. He said he saw firsthand how powerful it is when people gather around these incredible dogs.

Together with Patty Schaad, founder of Patty’s Pawsome Services, they decided to create “a celebration that brings goldens and people together on a grander scale.”

So, bring your golden retriever to Goldie Fest USA in Lakewood on Aug. 1. Sorry, no other breeds are invited to this event, except pure-bred Goldies. Don’t have a dog? That’s OK. Dogless humans may come and enjoy watching these pups have a blast.

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