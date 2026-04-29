Israeli man arrested in Lakewood, NJ charged with sex crimes against children

Israeli man arrested in Lakewood, NJ charged with sex crimes against children

Yechiel Yehoshua Farkas is arrested in Lakewood on April 17, 2026. (Homeland Security Investigations Newark)

Fugitive wanted in Israel on child sex crime charges was arrested in Lakewood.

⚖️ Federal officials say he faces extradition after appearing in court in Trenton.

️ Authorities say the arrest shows New Jersey won’t be a safe haven for criminals.

LAKEWOOD — A fugitive wanted in Israel has been arrested in Ocean County.

Yechiel Yehoshua Farkas, 43, is accused of attempted rape and other sex crimes against children, according to federal officials. His arrest was announced on Tuesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Homeland Security Investigations office in Newark.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting New Jersey by enhancing border security and ensuring the United States does not become a haven for criminal fugitives,” said HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy.

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The Clarkson S. Fisher U.S. Federal Courthouse in Trenton. (Google Maps)
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Court appearance in Trenton, extradition expected

Investigators said that Farkas committed the heinous crimes in Israel between 2020 and 2025. On Dec. 10, a warrant for his arrest was issued in Tel Aviv, Israel. Months later, he was arrested in Lakewood on April 17.

Farkas had his first court appearance last week at the Clarkson S. Fisher Federal Courthouse in Trenton. It's expected that he will be extradited to Israel. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to federal authorities for more information.

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Filed Under: Crime, Lakewood, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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