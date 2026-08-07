✅ Hate symbols were spray-painted at a Jersey Shore social services agency.

✅A nearby 7-Eleven also reported similar images on an electric panel box

✅Police are investigating the incidents as bias crimes

Swastikas were found painted on the building of the social services agency led by former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, one of several recent discoveries of hate symbols in the Jersey Shore region.

Sgt. Michael Casey of the Asbury Park Police Department said a swastika and “SS” lightning bolts were found spray-painted on The Mercy Center on Main Street Tuesday afternoon. A 7-Eleven four blocks to the north also reported similar images spray-painted onto an electric panel box.

“There is no place for hatred, intimidation, or antisemitism in our community. While we will allow law enforcement to determine the motive behind this act, we condemn it unequivocally,” Guadagno said in a statement to NJ.com.

The former Republican politician posted surveillance video of the person she says is responsible on her Facebook page.

The incident is being investigated as a bias crime. Casey asked anyone with information to call 732-774-1300.

Messages left on a blackboard at the former Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Jackson Thurs., July 30. 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) Messages left on a blackboard at the former Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Jackson Thurs., July 30. 2026

More hate symbols found at New Jersey Jewish institutions

The Asbury Park incidents come as Jackson police investigate two other bias crimes after a swastika and a racial slur were found written on a chalkboard at the former Christa McAuliffe Middle School.

The building was recently purchased by Beth Medrash Govoha, the large Jewish Talmudic College based in Lakewood.

In three separate incidents, windows were damaged at the Chai Lifeline facility on County Line Road, according to Police Chief Mary Nelson. The organization says it supports more than 750 families impacted by pediatric illness.

“Due to the repeated nature of these offenses targeting a Jewish faith-based organization, these incidents are being investigated as bias crimes,” Nelson said.

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