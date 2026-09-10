⚠️ A 28-year-old Runnemede woman now faces two federal murder-for-hire charges.

➡️ Prosecutors say she used Tinder and her cellphone to find a would-be hitman.

🔴 If convicted federally, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A 28-year-old Camden County woman is facing a new federal charge for hiring a hitman to kill a Philadelphia police officer she dated and his 19-year-old daughter.

Jaclyn D. Diiorio, of Runnemede, was first arrested last year and charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors said Diiorio found the would-be hitman on Tinder.

Because she used a cell phone to carry out the plot across state lines, she now faces two counts of “using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said.

Diiorio made her initial appearance in Philadelphia federal court Thursday afternoon and was being held in federal custody, pending a detention hearing on Sept.14.

Jaclyn D. Diiorio, of Runnemede, is facing additional charges in a murder-for-hire plot (Camden County Prosecutor's Office) Jaclyn D Diiorio of Runnemede (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

Prosecutors say the plot began after the relationship ended

In April 2025, Diiorio was arrested in a Glendora parking lot inside her Honda Civic.

Investigators said she had just flashed $500 cash as a downpayment to “off” her 57-year-old ex and his teen.

The purported killer she had connected with on the popular dating app a few days earlier was actually a confidential police informant, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

They met at a local Wawa convenience store and continued to exchange text messages and phone calls over the next few days.

The targeted man was an active Philadelphia Police officer who had dated Diiorio.

He told investigators that Diiorio had been his barber, which led to their relationship.

On Aug. 3, 2024, Diiorio filed a temporary restraining order against her then boyfriend, he previously told police.

He said the following month, his home was vandalized by a Molotov cocktail.

The restraining order was ultimately dropped and the Philadelphia officer said he ended their relationship on March 5, 2025 —after which she is accused of searching for a hitman.

Runnemede map (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Runnemede map (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

The NJ arrest led to more criminal charges

During her arrest by the Gloucester Township Police Department Special Response Team, she was found to have a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills.

In addition to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, Diiorio was also charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Alprazolam is the generic version of Xanax. Like lorazepam, both are benzodiazepines, or anti-anxiety medications.

If convicted of the federal charges, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

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