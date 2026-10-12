💰 Police say a fake freight broker tried to steal more than $273,000 worth of frozen seafood in North Arlington.

🚨 An 18-year-old Bronx man and a juvenile were caught moving shrimp, salmon and other items into a box truck.

➡️ The shipment was secured and the NY man faces multiple charges and tickets.

NORTH ARLINGTON — Something that seemed “fishy” led to borough police busting a duo that is accused of trying to steal more than a quarter of a million dollars in frozen seafood.

On Oct. 3, North Arlington Police responded to Porete Avenue, for a report of suspicious activity involving cargo from a tractor-trailer.

Officers found 18-year-old Jonathan Pollaguari, of the Bronx, and a juvenile actively loading pallets of frozen seafood from a refrigerated tractor-trailer into a box truck.

Branzino (Credit: Michele Ursi/Getty Stock) Branzino bust in North Arlington NJ frozen seafood

A $273,000 shipment including shrimp, branzino and salmon

The truck’s shipment, which included frozen shrimp, salmon, conch meat and branzino, had an estimated value exceeding $273,000.

Someone had sent the tractor-trailer driver a series of phone calls and text messages, claiming to be the freight broker responsible for the valuable cargo.

In those messages, the supposed broker told the driver that some of the shipment would be transferred, during a stop in North Arlington.

After the driver pulled up, Pollaguari and the minor also arrived in a 26-foot box truck and began moving some of the seafood, police said.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash a bunch of fish that are on a table

Driver's suspicions helped stop the accused theft

But the truck driver questioned the situation, and Pollaguari was confirmed to be a phony broker.

Police were able to secure the scene and shut down the activity before any seafood was actually taken from the scene.

North Arlington near the Hackensack River (Google maps) branzino burglars busted in NJ - North Arlington near Hackensack River Google maps

Bronx man faces multiple charges

The box truck duo was taken into custody.

Pollaguari was charged with second-degree counts of theft by deception, false representation and conspiracy, as well as first-degree employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.

Not only is he not a freight broker, but Pollaguari is not a licensed driver, police said.

He was also given tickets for driving without a license, failure to possess an insurance card, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

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