🐈 A woman is facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges after four cats were allegedly left outside in the pouring rain in Asbury Park.

💔 The cats were found cold, wet and covered with fleas before the Monmouth County SPCA stepped in to provide care.

🏡 Three cats are now ready for adoption, while an eight-month-old black kitten named Morticia has already found her forever home.

ASBURY PARK — Charges have been filed against the person accused of leaving four cats out in the pouring rain in Asbury Park last week.

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Animal cruelty charges were filed against a woman who left four cats in a mesh tunnel in the pouring rain in Asbury Park (MCSPCA) Animal cruelty charges were filed against a woman who left four cats in a mesh tunnel in the pouring rain in Asbury Park (MCSPCA)

Asbury Park woman faces animal cruelty charges

A woman identified as Breyonna Owens, 33, is facing animal cruelty and abandonment charges, News 12 reported. A court date is set for later this month.

Police said she is accused of leaving the cats in a mesh tunnel outside a home on Summerfield Avenue. The animals were cold, wet, and covered with fleas.

The Monmouth County SPCA said the cats, who are very friendly, were given a safe place to receive the love and proper medical care they were missing.

Delilah is up for adoption (MCSPCA via Facebook) Delilah is up for adoption (MCSPCA via Facebook)

Three rescued Asbury Park cats are ready for adoption

Here’s the good news: Three of the cats are ready to be adopted.

The fourth, an 8 month old black kitty named Morticia has already found her forever home.

Matisse is up for adoption (MCSPCA via Facebook) Matisse is up for adoption (MCSPCA via Facebook)

Up for adoption are Delilah, a two-year old female tabby, Matisse, a two-year old black male, and Autumn, a two-year old tabby white female.

Autumn is up for adoption (MCSPCA via Facebook) Autumn is up for adoption (MCSPCA via Facebook)

Monmouth County SPCA calls rescued cats affectionate cuddle bugs

“When we say these cats are affectionate, we really mean it. As soon as you sit down in their gazebo, you’re swarmed with a furry cuddle puddle in your lap. The perfect solution for the cold weather coming up,” The MCSPCA gushed on Facebook.

Morticia has been adopted (MCSPCA via Facebook) Morticia has been adopted (MCSPCA via Facebook)

The animal shelter is open all week starting at 12 p.m. The cats are happy, healthy, and ready to meet their new mommy and/or daddy.

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