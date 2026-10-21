🐬 Three adolescent dolphins stranded in a Sandy Hook marsh were rescued by marine mammal experts but later euthanized due to their poor condition.

💔 The dolphins, one male and two females, were found weak, lethargic and dangerously thin after becoming trapped in the marsh.

🔎 Necropsies are planned at a New Jersey laboratory to help determine what caused the dolphins to become stranded.

SANDY HOOK — Despite rescuing three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at a park in Sandy Hook, marine mammal experts had to make the heartbreaking decision to euthanize them.

Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (MMSC via Facebook) Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (MMSC via Facebook)

Three dolphins found stranded in Sandy Hook marsh

On Sunday, October 19, at approximately 1 p.m., the Marine Mammal Stranding Center received a call from the National Park Service at Sandy Hook reporting that a birder discovered three dolphins stranded deep in the marsh.

Immediately, volunteers from the MMSC Stranding Team from Brigantine went to the area and found the dolphins stranded in the marsh grass near a shallow creek.

Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (MMSC via Facebook) Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (MMSC via Facebook)

The team, along with help from Sea Bright Fire and Rescue and National Park Service staff hiked into the marsh. Each dolphin was carefully placed on a stretcher and carried to the beach for an initial examination.

The dolphins were later taken to MMSC’s veterinarian for further medical evaluation.

They were identified as adolescent Common dolphins, one male and two females.

“We suspect these may be the same dolphins reported in the Shrewsbury River on Friday,” the MMSC team wrote on Facebook.

Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (MMSC via Facebook) Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (MMSC via Facebook)

Why the rescued Sandy Hook dolphins had to be euthanized

Unfortunately, all three were found to be weak, lethargic, thin, and in poor body condition.

The stranding center team explained that when stranded on land, the pressure of a dolphin’s own body weight can cause damage to their internal organs, significantly reducing their chances of survival.

“Given the dolphins’ poor condition and the unknown length of time they had been trapped in the mud, their prognosis for survival was very poor. Following veterinary assessment, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize all three dolphins to prevent further suffering,” MMSC wrote.

Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (Sea Bright Fire Rescue via Facebook) Three dolphins found stranded in the marsh at Sandy Hook, had to be euthanized (Sea Bright Fire Rescue via Facebook)

Necropsies planned to investigate cause of New Jersey dolphin stranding

Necropsies will be performed at the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Trenton to try and determine what may have caused their stranding.

Updates as results become available can be found here.

In the meantime, MMSC has expressed their sincere gratitude to Sea Bright Fire and Rescue, the National Park Service at Gateway National Recreation Area at Sandy Hook, and all its volunteers for their help during this challenging response.

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