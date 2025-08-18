See if you recognize this beach from some of its reviews.

Both are from TripAdvisor and the first is from someone in-state, the second from out of state.

“I’ve been to half of the 40 or so beaches on the Jersey Shore, and this is the best. It is big, beautiful, and well-maintained. The walking paths help you cover ground fast if needed, and the boardwalk is full of great views and things to do. Morning and evening walks are ideal, and you can walk on uninterrupted sand for many miles. We saw dozens of dolphins jumping and playing!” — bphons21

Jersey Shore, Bradley Beach Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash

“Wide sandy beach with many access points from the beachfront road and parking. We particularly appreciated the outside showers for rinsing off sandy feet, dogs, and kids. Two more things that set this beach apart from some others: the ramps, walkways, and viewing platforms making it possible for mobility-impaired people to cross the dunes and enjoy the fine views, and the "comfort stations" (restrooms) along the waterfront. The whole beachfront was amazingly clean.” — Esther M

Those love letter reviews were left for Cape May, which came in No. 1 by TripAdvisor’s just-released ranking of best beaches in New Jersey.

Jersey Shore, Beach Photo by E. Vitka on Unsplash

When you consider New Jersey’s 130-mile Atlantic coastline has more than 60 designated beaches, you realize this ranking is kind of a big deal.

“Being named the Best Beach by TripAdvisor is such an incredible honor for Cape May,” Cape May City Manager Paul Dietrich said. “We’re grateful to our residents, visitors, and city staff who help make our beaches and community so inviting, and we can’t wait to welcome even more guests to experience all that Cape May has to offer.”

Jersey Shore, Bradley Beach Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash

The top five New Jersey beaches, along with their rating and number of reviews

Cape May from the top of the lighthouse Cape May from the top of the lighthouse (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

1️⃣ Cape May

4.7 rating

2,280 reviews

Wildwood Wildwood (Bud McCormick)

2️⃣Wildwood Beach

4.5 rating

1,933

3️⃣ Sunset Beach

4.6 rating

607 reviews

Government Shutdown National Parks The Gateway National Recreation Area - Sandy Hook. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

4️⃣Gunnison Beach

4.4 rating

160 reviews

Belmar Belmar (Bud McCormick)

5️⃣ Belmar Beach

4.4 rating

470 reviews