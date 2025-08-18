These are the top 5 best beaches in New Jersey, according to visitors
See if you recognize this beach from some of its reviews.
Both are from TripAdvisor and the first is from someone in-state, the second from out of state.
“I’ve been to half of the 40 or so beaches on the Jersey Shore, and this is the best. It is big, beautiful, and well-maintained. The walking paths help you cover ground fast if needed, and the boardwalk is full of great views and things to do. Morning and evening walks are ideal, and you can walk on uninterrupted sand for many miles. We saw dozens of dolphins jumping and playing!” — bphons21
“Wide sandy beach with many access points from the beachfront road and parking. We particularly appreciated the outside showers for rinsing off sandy feet, dogs, and kids. Two more things that set this beach apart from some others: the ramps, walkways, and viewing platforms making it possible for mobility-impaired people to cross the dunes and enjoy the fine views, and the "comfort stations" (restrooms) along the waterfront. The whole beachfront was amazingly clean.” — Esther M
Those love letter reviews were left for Cape May, which came in No. 1 by TripAdvisor’s just-released ranking of best beaches in New Jersey.
When you consider New Jersey’s 130-mile Atlantic coastline has more than 60 designated beaches, you realize this ranking is kind of a big deal.
“Being named the Best Beach by TripAdvisor is such an incredible honor for Cape May,” Cape May City Manager Paul Dietrich said. “We’re grateful to our residents, visitors, and city staff who help make our beaches and community so inviting, and we can’t wait to welcome even more guests to experience all that Cape May has to offer.”
SEE ALSO: These are the top 10 counties to raise kids in New Jersey, ranked
The top five New Jersey beaches, along with their rating and number of reviews
1️⃣ Cape May
4.7 rating
2,280 reviews
2️⃣Wildwood Beach
4.5 rating
1,933
3️⃣ Sunset Beach
4.6 rating
607 reviews
4️⃣Gunnison Beach
4.4 rating
160 reviews
5️⃣ Belmar Beach
4.4 rating
470 reviews