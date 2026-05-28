How you can watch free movies on the beach this summer in NJ

The warm summer weather is here, which means many of us in New Jersey have our favorite shore towns on our minds. For me, it’s Belmar, and I can’t wait to finally get there this year.

After being cooped up all winter, won’t it be great to finally feel the sand beneath your toes?

What if I told you that you, along with your family and friends, could enjoy a child-friendly film while sitting on the beach for free?

Starting July 1, 2026, Belmar will be hosting Movies on the Beach each Wednesday on the beach at 7th Avenue.

Get your beach chairs and towels ready, because this year’s lineup is full of family favorites, throwback classics, and feel-good movies for you to watch under the stars.

Belmar’s Movies on the Beach schedule for summer 2026

🎬 July 1 - Ratatouille

🎬 July 8 - The Emperor's New Groove

🎬 July 15 - A Cinderella Story

🎬 July 22 - The Goonies

🎬 July 29 - Freaky Friday

🎬 August 5 - Footloose

🎬 August 12 - The Incredibles

🎬 August 19 - Up

🎬 August 26 - What a Girl Wants

Movies start at dusk, but it's best to get there on the earlier side to get a good spot in the front of the big screen on the sand.

While there are plenty of places to eat beforehand along Ocean Ave, for anyone who wants a snack during the event, local nonprofit organizations will hold popcorn fundraisers before each movie.

Reminder: food is for the humans, not wildlife

Movies on the beach are weather-permitting events with no rain dates.

See you on the beach!

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈