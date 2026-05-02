Here is something most New Jersey Shore fans never figure out — and the ones who do figure it out never tell anyone else because they want to keep it for themselves.

The best time to go to the Shore is not July. It is not even the Fourth of July weekend, which has become such a logistical ordeal that the joy of it gets buried under the traffic and the cost and the crowds somewhere on the Garden State Parkway before you even get there.

The sweet spot is Memorial Day weekend through mid-June. Right now. The window that is open at this exact moment — and closes the instant school lets out for summer.

Why this window is the Shore's best kept secret

The math is simple. Schools are still in session through mid-June. That means the families with kids — the ones that fill every hotel, every beach, every boardwalk food stand to capacity by the first week of July — are not there yet. The beach has room to breathe. The boardwalk moves at a normal pace. You can actually get a table at a restaurant without a 45-minute wait. Parking exists.

The water is cool but perfectly (almost) swimmable by late May. The weather is warm without the suffocating humidity that settles in by mid-July. The sunsets over the bay are exactly the same as they are in August — actually better because you can see them without a crowd.

This window belongs to two groups of people — young couples with no kids yet, and empty nesters who have reclaimed their summers. If you fall into either category, you are sitting on a Shore secret that most of New Jersey never uses.

The Wildwood Crest case

Linda and I are looking seriously at June 5th through 7th. Wildwood Crest specifically — and if you have never made the distinction between Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, it matters.

Wildwood Crest is the quiet one. Residential feel, tranquil beach, the kind of place where you can actually hear the ocean from the boardwalk rather than the crowd. A quick jitney ride gets you up to the Wildwood boardwalk — the rides, the food, the full Jersey Shore experience — whenever you want it. And then you ride back to Wildwood Crest and it gets quiet again.

I wrote recently about the tram car on the Wildwood boardwalk. Last summer I was dreamily taking it all in and it bumped into me. I was fine. The driver gave me a look. This year I am paying attention.

As of this morning TripAdvisor shows 79 properties available in Wildwood Crest for early June. The Armada By-the-Sea has 1,351 reviews and a 4.8 rating. The Imperial 500 Motel is rated 4.9 stars. The Fleur de Lis Beach Resort, the Biscayne Family Resort, the Water's Edge Ocean Resort — all rated above 4.6, all mid-range pricing. Under $200 a night for many of them. In July those same rooms will cost significantly more and require you to book months in advance.

Right now you can book this week for next month.

Watch the tram car please | Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Watch the tram car please | Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

It is not just Wildwood Crest

The early season window is available up and down the entire Shore. Cape May in late May is spectacular — the Victorian streets without the summer crowds, restaurants that actually have availability, the beach before it fills up. I have written about Cape May in spring more than once and the readers who find those pieces always tell me the same thing — they went, they loved it, they are going back before Memorial Day next year instead of after.

Strathmere is always quiet and always free — no badge, no fee, no crowds even in peak summer. In early June it is even better. Point Pleasant, Asbury Park, Belmar, Sea Isle City — every Shore town has this window and most visitors miss it entirely.

Strathmere early season no traffic | Google Maps Strathmere early season no traffic | Google Maps loading...

Act now — the window closes fast

Memorial Day weekend is 23 days away. The first weekend of June is five weeks out. School lets out in most New Jersey districts around June 17th and within 72 hours of that date the Shore transforms into something completely different.

You have a five or six week window right now where the best beaches in New Jersey are accessible, affordable and uncrowded. The hotels have availability. The prices are reasonable. The boardwalks are open and the tram car is running.

Book the weekend. Pack the car. And watch the tram car.