There are so many projects you may know Hank Azaria from, each one is as great as the last. You have his decades of voicing dozens of characters on ‘The Simpsons’ or perhaps in his scene-stealing performances in ‘The Birdcage,’ ‘Anastasia,’ or ‘Along Came Polly.’

Wherever you know him from, you know he’s vocally talented, which is why it’s so exciting that he is returning to the Garden State to sing with the EZ Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen cover band.

Hank Azaria’s Bruce Springsteen cover band will play in Asbury Park

Hank and the EZ Street Band will bring the spirit of Springsteen to the Stone Pony this fall.

“I’ve never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce," Azaria says.

I can't think of a better way to spend my time and use my passion for voices than playing these songs for a crowd that loves them and to lovingly pay tribute to Bruce while raising money for folks who need it” said Azaria.

The tribute performance itself is a joyful, full-tilt rock ’n roll event, and Azaria’s physicality and flair are a definite homage to Bruce.

Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band: a Springsteen celebration

The show will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at 7 p.m., you can purchase tickets here.

All net proceeds will benefit The Four Through Nine Foundation, which was founded by Azaria and is committed to social justice, education and recovery causes.

9 Springsteen lyrics that won him the Woody Guthrie Prize The award is given to artists from any medium who carry on the legacy of its namesake by speaking “for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.” Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈

________________________________________