When the Mount Holly story landed last Wednesday, the phones lit up and the comments poured in. By Sunday night, nearly 1,000 people had weighed in on our Facebook page. That does not happen by accident. It happens when a story touches something real.

Most of what people said fell into a few clear categories. They were sad. They were frustrated. They wanted someone held accountable. And more than a few of them had their own memories of a Fourth of July that felt nothing like what is happening now.

Lori from our audience put it simply: she remembered celebrating the 200th anniversary as a child and loved every moment of it. Gerry noted the bitter timing — that a town would cancel its celebration in the very year America turns 250. These were not political statements. They were expressions of genuine grief over something being lost.

That grief is real, and it deserves to be taken seriously.

What people actually want

The loudest theme running through the comments was not rage. It was accountability. Reader after reader came back to the same basic argument: the people who caused the problem at last year's celebration should face real consequences, and everyone else should get their Fourth of July back.

Eric put it about as cleanly as anyone: punish the people actually breaking the law so normal citizens can still have fun. That is not a complicated ask. It is also, apparently, harder to deliver than it sounds.

Several readers pointed to parenting. Neil wrote that when he was growing up, bad behavior had consequences at home that he did not forget. Jenn said the horrible kids of today are the product of parents who never held them accountable for anything. Mike said he was more afraid of his parents than anything else, and that fear made him think twice. Tom wrote at length about a moral breakdown that starts in the home and works its way outward.

Whether you agree with all of that or not, the instinct behind it is worth taking seriously. The question of who raises children — and how — is not a small one.

The practical ideas

A handful of readers skipped the frustration entirely and went straight to problem-solving, which I found genuinely refreshing.

Bonnie suggested that Mount Holly reach out to neighboring police departments — Eastampton, Westampton, state police — for mutual aid coverage, the way towns do for other large events. That is not a radical idea. It is how emergency management actually works, and it is worth asking why it was not on the table here.

Tina proposed limiting attendance — town residents with some ticketed access for outsiders, using the revenue to fund security. Jay pointed out that local businesses depend on these events to draw foot traffic and that the economic hit of cancellation is real and largely invisible in the public conversation.

These are the kinds of ideas that belong in front of the Mount Holly council — specifically the two council members, Tara Astor and Kim Burkus, who went public saying they were never even informed the event was being canceled. That governance failure has not been resolved. The practical conversation about how to actually run this event safely has not happened yet either.

The line that stuck with me

Sheila made a comparison that I have not been able to shake. She pointed out that after a night of chaos and destruction in New York City, the city still held its parade to celebrate the Knicks championship. The police were ready. The event happened. She asked why a New Jersey town's response to the possibility of trouble is to cancel the birthday of the country rather than prepare for it.

I do not have a clean answer to that. I suspect Mount Holly does not either.

Asbury Parks 4th Celebration banner on Convention Hall | photo by EJ Asbury Parks 4th Celebration banner on Convention Hall | photo by EJ

At least one town is fighting back

While Mount Holly is sitting this summer out, Asbury Park is doing something different.

The Asbury Park Police Department and city officials announced this week that unauthorized pop-up gatherings on the city's beach and boardwalk will not be tolerated this season. Officers will be deployed in force throughout the summer. The city is already pursuing legal action to prevent unlawful gatherings before they happen.

"We have seen what these events do to communities, and we are not going to let it happen here," Mayor John Moor said. "Our residents and visitors deserve to enjoy this city safely, and we are going to make sure they can. If you are coming here to cause trouble, turn around."

The department's approach is backed by New Jersey's new Pop-Up Party Law, which establishes serious consequences not just for participants but for the parents and legal guardians of juveniles involved. A first offense for inciting a public brawl makes a parent or guardian guilty of a petty disorderly persons offense — up to 30 days in prison and a $500 fine. A second offense escalates to a disorderly persons charge carrying up to six months and a $1,000 fine.

That is the accountability readers were asking for in the comments. It exists in New Jersey law right now. The question is whether more towns will use it — or whether they will keep canceling events and hoping the problem goes away on its own.

The 250th is still coming. There is still time to get this right.