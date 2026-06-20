What a great day we had in Asbury Park. Read my quick story and then check out the fun photo gallery below!

The pizza showed up before noon.

That tells you most of what you need to know about Friday's Judi & EJ Show broadcast from the Asbury Park boardwalk. We set up at our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studios, right between 3rd and 4th Avenue, ocean at our backs and the boardwalk stretching out in front of us, and by the time the show started, listeners were already lining up with offerings.

I got there early, which I almost never regret. Walked the waterfront before the crowds built, camera out, taking in places you have seen in photos a hundred times and maybe even recognized from television without quite placing them. The Carousel House. The Stone Pony. Convention Hall with its summer concert lineup already glowing on the marquee. Madam Marie's, still doing tarot readings on the boards the way it has for generations. I ran the photos through a little filter to make the color pop — hope you enjoy them in the gallery below.

Then the show started, and the real gift of the day arrived in waves.

A young woman from Somerville brought pastries from Harold's New York Deli in Edison, which is its own small act of devotion — that is not a short drive for breakfast pastry. Garrett, a regular caller from Asbury Park, walked up with a cigar for me, boardwalk chocolates for Judi, and a pizza from Maruca's, which may be the single most efficient gift run in Jersey Shore history. A listener named Bob sent over slushies from Philly Pretzel Factory. Friends drove in from Michigan. From Bensalem, Pennsylvania. From up and down Monmouth and Ocean County, the people who listen every single morning and finally had a reason to put a face to the voice. We are so thankful for our awesome listeners!

Asbury Park Boardwalk | photo by EJ Asbury Park Boardwalk | photo by EJ

Good listeners, perfect weather

The Asbury Park Police Department had officers working the beach and boardwalk all day, and it showed — everyone moved easy, nobody worried, the kind of quiet competence that lets a day like this just be fun instead of anything else.

The weather cooperated completely. The beach was pleasantly full, not jammed. The boardwalk had that early-summer hum to it, present but unhurried. Judi said afterward it was one of her favorite live broadcasts we have ever done, and I am not going to argue with her.

Good listeners. Perfect weather. The Atlantic on one side, the boardwalk on the other. I do not know what else you would ask for out of a Friday in June.

We will be back. Count on it.