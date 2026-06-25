There’s this little-known event happening called The World Cup, which means many of us in New Jersey have been slightly more focused on soccer lately than usual.

Someone who knows firsthand how important soccer (or fútbol) is would be Mexican actor and professional footballer Cristo Fernández, who was spotted this week in the Garden State.

After acting in several short films and a TV movie, Fernández gained fame in the U.S. by portraying the enthusiastic character of Dani Rojas in the Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso."

The 25-year-old actor appeared on the show’s three seasons from 2020 to 2023, giving fans Dani’s repeated line “Fútbol is life!”

His latest project? Apparently, it’s checking out New Jersey’s local breweries, at least one anyway, because Asbury Park Brewery posted a photo of him on Wednesday afternoon.

Celebrity sighting in Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Brewery via Instagram Asbury Park Brewery via Instagram

The brewery’s social media team shared a picture of Fernández with a caption referencing his character’s catchphrase, “Fútbol…..and Asbury Park Brewery is life!”

The brewery, which has been around since 2016, is a favorite of locals and touring beer enthusiasts alike. Now we can add actor / footballers to the list.

Asbury Park Brewery via Instagram Asbury Park Brewery via Instagram

Asbury Park Brewery is located at 614 Cookman Ave, Suite 1 in Asbury Park, NJ.

They’re open Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

🍺 Local New Jersey brews are life!🍺

Asbury Park Brewery via Instagram Asbury Park Brewery via Instagram

World Cup 2026 in America Check out where the 2026 World Cup games will be played in America Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

New Jersey's Beach Commandments: Do's & Don'ts at the Beach Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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